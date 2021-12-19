The Mexican National Team already knows the dates of its next matches

The National Team seeks a pass to the World Cup

December 17, 2021 18:40 hs

The Mexican team will continue on its way in search of the ticket to the next World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in 2022. The team led by Gerardo Martino will have the difficult mission of improving the situation in the octagonal of the Concacaf.

The “Tri”Closed their official matches with two consecutive defeats. The first was before United States in the Concacaf Classic and ended with a score of 2-0. The second was the visit before Canada, meeting where the Mexicans were exhibited, although the score ended 2-1 in favor of the Canadians.

Dates and times of lMexico’s next commitments

Mexico will start in 2022 with the aim of not moving away from the top positions, which correspond to Canada and the United States. Currently, the National Team occupies the third position of the octagonal, so it cannot let go more points.

The first official game of 2022 will be the visit to Kingston to play Jamaica at the National Stadium. The meeting will take place on Thursday, January 27 at 6:00 p.m. downtown Mexico City time.

The second game will be at home against Costa Rica. The match will be on Sunday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m.. The third and last commitment of the FIFA date will also be local, but with Panama as a rival on the court of Aztec stadium the Wednesday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. downtown Mexico City time.

Added to that, the Concacaf also revealed that the last matches of the octagonal will be played during the FIFA date of March.

The full days of the first FIFA date of 2022 in Concacaf

Concacaf Octagonal Matchday 9:

United States vs El Salvador

Jamaica vs Mexico

Honduras vs Canada

Costa Rica vs Panama

Concacaf Octagonal Matchday 10:

Canada vs United States

Mexico vs Costa Rica

Panama vs Jamaica

Honduras vs El Salvador

Matchday 11 of the Concacaf octagonal:

Jamaica vs Costa Rica

Mexico vs Panama

United States vs Honduras

El Salvador vs Canada.

How is the octagonal going at the moment?

The current Concacaf leader is Canada, the only team that is currently undefeated. They have 16 points, the result of four victories and three draws. The second position belongs to the United States, with 15 units harvested from four wins, three draws and one loss.

While lthird place belongs to Mexico, a selection that let go of the leadership in recent FIFA dates. Those of Gerardo Martino have 14 points, since they have won four games, tied two and lost two. Same situation as Panama, which occupies the fourth place and has the numbers of Mexico.

Costa Rica is in fifth position and, for the moment, would be out of the 2020 World Cup. The Ticos have 9 points, the result of two draws, three draws and three defeats. Follow him Jamaica, a country that has only won one game, while it has drawn four and lost three.

El Salvador occupies the penultimate place from the octagonal. The “IS“Has only one win, three draws and four losses, so they have six points. While the last place is for Honduras, the only team that has not won and has three draws and five losses, so it has only three points.