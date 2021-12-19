The most expensive and exclusive phones in the world

Technology advances by leaps and bounds, but few inventions have managed to change the world like the cell phone, a device from which so many things can be done that, today, it is essential for any activity.

Since Marty Cooper, father of the mobile phone, made the first phone call from a device measuring 25 x 5 x 10 centimeters in 1973, this instrument has drastically evolved in just 48 years.

Nowadays, they are called smartphones, as they allow you to do many things beyond a call, in addition, there are them of all sizes and designs, something that Cooper never imagined.

“We knew that in the future everyone would have a telephone. What we never anticipated is that he would have a supercomputer, a digital camera, an Internet connection … none of those things existed in 1973, “he said in an interview for the BBC.

It surely did not cross your mind that metals and precious stones could be embedded in the casings of these devices, as it happens with the most expensive and extravagant cell phones in the world, all of them personalized and distributed by the Russian company Caviar.

iPhone 13 Pro Max made in gold

If you think the price of Apple’s latest flagship product is expensive, imagine what it can be worth if it is made with 18-karat gold. It is an exclusive Total Gold edition of Caviar, combining the best features of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a baroque art style.

“The 18-carat yellow gold case is profusely adorned with embossed ornamental motifs that create an impressive play of light and shadow,” describes the official website of the Russian company.

The cell phone has a cost of $ 47,000 with a storage of 128 Gb, but if you want it with a capacity of 1 Tb it will cost you $ 48,080.

Samsung Z-Flip3 Catrina

This year Samsung surprised with the launch of its Z-Flip3 model, a new affordable model that was not common in smartphones. A cell phone that was personalized by Caviar in his Skull collection.

The Russian brand decided to combine Samsung technology with the image of Mexican culture, in an 18-carat white gold design, inlaid with yellow gold, emeralds, sapphires and rubies.

“The sophistication and elitism of the model are created by decorative elements painted by hand with jewelery enamel,” the portal reads.

It should be noted that there are only 20 editions of this eccentric model, which can be priced at $ 46,460 or $ 46,620, depending on its storage capacity.

Why only 20 copies? Caviar chose that number “because in the Mayan tradition the number 20 brings happiness and good luck,” they explain on their website.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Teradiamond

“The phone with the largest memory capacity in Apple’s history is now also one of the most luxurious models,” Caviar emphasizes about this interpretation they made of the iPhone 13.

The cell phone is designed in hardened aviation titanium, with 1,024 diamonds and 128 rubies. In addition, it has engraved 18-karat gold.

There are only 18 models of this cell phone, which has a value of $ 59,700, as it only comes available with a storage capacity of 1 Tb.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Musk

If you are a fan of Elon muskYou may like this cell phone, because it is precisely an iPhone 13 Pro Max that a follower of the magnate requested, inspired by SpaceX. In fact, according to Caviar, the model is embedded with a piece that was part of the Alpha Space mission, which the company bought from The Space Collective.

The design is a representation of the spacecraft along with the phrase “Musk be on Mars” (Musk is on Mars, in Spanish). The design handles black and silver tones and Titanium coating.

The value? The modest sum of 8,370 dollars if it is 1 Tb of storage, if you want it cheaper, you can request it with a capacity of 128 Gb for it to cost 7,290 dollars.

* The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!