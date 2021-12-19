The murder of Tania Mendoza is filled with questions and they bring out her past with drug trafficker Beltrán Leyva

The murder of the Mexican actress and model, Tania Mendoza, is being investigated as a possible femicide in a case full of questions due to her alleged links more than a decade ago with the late drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

Mendoza (Guadalajara, 1979) was known for her leading role in the film “La mera Reyna del sur”, which was released in 2003 and in which she played the role of a woman at the head of a drug trafficking cartel.

Her career as an actress of series, videos and films includes 20 titles, although her artistic career has been less in recent years and since 2019 she has worked in palenques and fairs, according to local press.

The Morelos State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Efe that Tania Mendoza was murdered on Wednesday afternoon in Cuernavaca, outside the Los Felinos sports club, while she was waiting for her son to leave soccer training.

Two armed men on a motorcycle shot the actress in front of parents who were waiting for their children.

“The person without life is Tania Mendoza, her body has already been handed over to the relatives, on the subject, feminicide protocols with a gender perspective were activated and the investigation folder is in the process of being integrated,” the prosecution reported.

This is not the first attack suffered by the model. In 2010, the actress filed a complaint for aggravated vehicle theft, home robbery and deprivation of liberty against her partner and then six-month-old baby.

+ Previous controversies

In December 2020 Mendoza published a series of photographs of the drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva, leader of the Beltrán Leyva Cartel, which revealed his love for the criminal killed in 2009.

“11 years after his departure, we love you very much, mine forever”, “My pimp we love you,” Tania wrote on December 16, 2020.

In the publications, those close to the actress congratulated her on her unconditional love for Leyva, to which she responded with hearts and messages of affection.

In 2015 Mendoza reported receiving death threats. The actress admitted, with a broken voice, that she was being intimidated and that she feared for her life and that of her family in an interview broadcast by the Imagen television channel.

“It is not worth it, it is not fair that they are threatening and intimidating me when I am an innocent person,” he said then.

+ Trajectory

Tania studied at the CEA Artistic Education Center of Televisa and began to be part of low-budget films such as “Halloween, day of the dead” (2010), “Acábame to kill” (2006) and “100 kilos de lead” ( 2002) among others.

He was also part of some soap operas and series, but in his last years he had dedicated himself to his career as a singer of regional Mexican music that had also started in the 90s with records such as “No nos dejaon” (1993), “Golpe traidor” (1998) or “I changed you” (2010).

The film “La mera Reyna del sur” was not a version of the novel written by the Spanish Arturo Pérez-Reverte, whose television series was popularized by the actress Kate del Castillo and which related the story of a woman in charge of a drug cartel.

The Morelos state prosecutor’s office is investigating the murder of the actress as a possible case of femicide in a country in which 25,392 intentional homicides had been recorded as of October, a year-on-year reduction of 3.4% compared to the same period of the year. previous.

Femicides – murders based on gender – continue to rise after 842 cases were reported between January and October of this year, a rise of 4.9% compared to the same period in 2020, according to UN Women.

Mexico has recorded the most violent years in its history in the first two years of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s term, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,558 in 2020.