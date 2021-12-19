The Netherlands enters another period of confinement as the omicron variant sweeps Europe

London – Nations throughout Europe are taking steps to reimpose tougher measures to curb a resurgence of infections of COVID-19 unleashed by variant omicron coronavirus, including a new national confinement declared by the government of Holland.

Schools, universities and all non-essential businesses, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands must close until January 14 from Sundaythe Dutch interim prime minister announced on Saturday, Mark Rutte. Residents of the country will only be able to receive two visitors, except for Christmas and New Years, when four will be allowed, he said.

“The Netherlands goes into lockdown again as of tomorrow,” Rutte said. He added that the decision was “inevitable due to the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant, which is upon us.”

Before the Dutch announcement, alarmed governments in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed a curfew for bars and limited attendance to events, both indoors and outdoors.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reiterated official concern about the increase in cases and their potential to overwhelm the public health system. On Saturday he declared the existence of a “major incident”, a step that allows local councils in the capital to coordinate more closely with emergency services.

The Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, captured the sentiment of the continent in a speech to the nation, in which he said that the new restrictions were necessary to protect lives and livelihoods from the resurgent virus.

“None of this is easy,” Martin said Friday night. “We are all exhausted from COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and frustrations are taking a toll on everyone, but the reality is that we are dealing with it. “

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Saturday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries and that COVID-19 cases related to the variant are doubling every 1.3 to 3 days., in places with community infections and not only by infections acquired abroad.

Many important questions about omicron remain unanswered, including the efficacy of each of the existing COVID-19 vaccines. There is still no conclusive data on other details of the omicron, such as its severity, the health agency said.

In England, where daily confirmed cases soared to record highs this week, the government has reimposed the requirement that masks be worn indoors and has ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for coronavirus when try to enter nightclubs and large events.