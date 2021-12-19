The Rockettes are left without a show in New York due to the outbreak of the covid

The city of New York registered 21,027 new cases of covid this Friday, the highest number in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, when there were no vaccines. Pharmacies have run out of home tests and the queues to take the test are lavish throughout the streets. Those queues have disappeared, however, in one of the most classic places of Christmas in the Big Apple, which is the access to Radio City Music Hall.

As a reminder of those dark days of March 2020 and that this is not over, even less with the irruption of the omicron variant, the most famous show of these parties in the Big Apple, the Rockettes show, which should To act until January 2, it was canceled this Friday due to the outbreak of the virus between the stars of the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ and the rest of the company.

New York Radio City Music Hall entrance Christopher Occhicone / Bloomberg

First, the suspension of the four performances was announced for this Friday. Then it was expanded to the rest of the calendar. The neons went out. It touches confinement.

“We regret that we cannot continue the show given the growing challenges of the pandemic,” the production said in a statement. “We were hopeful that we could do the entire season and we are honored to have hosted thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the past seven weeks,” he added.

It’s been a tough week for live performances. A large number of Broadway shows have been suspended in a way that has never happened in its history, once the theater district reopened as of the summer after the longest hiatus, a year and a half of blackout due to the coronavirus.





Six of the 32 ongoing shows had their performances canceled on Friday night. These include ‘Moulin Rouge’, which is scheduled to return to activity at the Saturday afternoon performance; ‘Hadestown’ which he hopes will reopen at night, while ‘Hamilton’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire ‘and’ Tina ‘(dedicated to Tina Turner) will be closed until Tuesday. ‘MJ’, the new musical about Michael Jackson, is scheduled to run on December 27th.

Productions such as ‘Aladdin’, ‘Chicken & Biscuits’, ‘Chicago’ and ‘Wicked’ have suffered suspensions due to the impact of the covid, which has increased as the days went by.

All this occurs despite the precautions adopted by Broadway, which requires the vaccination of workers and the public, with attendees required to wear the mask at all times. While viewers are sympathetic, companies are suffering the shock, after the crisis that brought such a long curtain down.





Cancellations affect a variety of shows anywhere in the city. In the United States, games in the basketball or American football leagues are also being postponed due to the rapid spread of the virus.

In this context, and in an increase in security measures, the Metropolitan Opera House will be the first artistic institution in New York to impose having received the third booster dose. The measure will be applied as of next January 17 and will affect both employees and the audience.