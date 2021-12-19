The rumor that got Tito Noir out of the rosary and his talk with Gerardo Martino

He appeared and broke it in Boca Juniors, he passed through Newells and there in Rosario he lived a nightmare that left him almost on the canvas. He also tells of his talk with Gerardo Martino in La Lepra.

December 18, 2021 · 19:18 hs

Ricardo Noir, travels his career in football Bolivia, but he knew how to go through the honeys of Boca Juniors, where he was born footballingly and also by another great like Racing Club, he remembered with pain, the complicated personal moment that he lived in his stage in Newell’s, when a rumor malicious ended up ruining part of the career.

“At that moment they threw me to the floor. The truth was that it was a very sad moment. Overnight, I did not understand what was happening. My sister started telling me: ‘Che, there you put such a thing.’ Give it a shot. After a while, it was a quilombo. I didn’t understand anything, “said Tito.

“I was going to look for my youngest daughter in the garden and I did not go looking for her anymore. I was ashamed … I was predisposed to fight with someone. They told me something and how I was not going to fight … Imagine the anger I had “.

In the city of rosary beads, the version of a romance with the archer began to circulate Sebastian Peratta, partner of yours in the Leprosy. Everything ended in loaded homophobic by the fans of Rosario Central. “I wanted to go home. If those from Central wanted to screw me, they succeeded. I had never said anything. They killed me. Emotionally that year was terrifying.”, expressed in the program Boca Radio World.

He played the last season at Palmaflor in Bolivia, he recalled a talk with the coach of Mexico, Gerardo Martino. “Tata came. On the one hand, I was happy that he was going to direct me. And, on the other, I didn’t want to be there anymore. He locks me in the video room of the Newell’s complex. He says to me: ‘Look, Tito. stop the team like that, I like to play with two on the outside. You have the characteristics. “And I said to him:” Tata, the truth is, I don’t want to be here one more day. I’m having a very bad time. I don’t go out on the street. , I leave training and I lock myself in my house. My wife and my baby see me cry every day.

“You have to put limits on things. A capable one said it in a fucking way and he killed me. My family was getting sick along with me. It was an unpleasant moment that I do not wish anyone. Either I got over it or I couldn’t play more soccer. “