The steps you must follow to clean junk files and make your mobile go faster

If your mobile has started to slow down than usual, it is time to take action on the matter. It can be due to different causes and one of the most frequent is having the internal storage of the terminal completely full.

The device, whether newer or older, will take longer to react if it is full of applications and files. You have to be especially careful with photos and videos, which accumulate indiscriminately and almost without realizing it. When you want to delete these files there are already tons of GB accumulating around the corners.





Read also

Judit Castaño

Obviously, not all files are expendable. Thus, you cannot erase everything at once, as it will contain content that may be valuable or that you want to maintain directly for any reason.

Photos and videos take up a lot of space iStockPhoto

To recover the speed of the terminal, the following tips should be followed:

Uninstall unused apps

It is essential to review all the applications that are installed and which of them are used. Those that are not needed, and especially if they take up a large space, have to be uninstalled. In addition, you have to know that it is not worth removing the icons from the menu, as they will continue to occupy space on the phone.





Read also

Judit Castaño

Delete photos and videos that are no longer wanted

It is desperate that the mobile is so slow Getty Images / iStockphoto

The mobile gallery fills up with photos and videos without us noticing. So that the terminal is not affected by this overdose of files, cleaning should be done every little time, so the process will be more agile.

All unwanted videos or photos – screenshots, repeated photos, memes or short videos that are useless – must be permanently deleted. Therefore, you should go to the gallery trash to get rid of all the files forever.

Another good option that will prevent the gallery from filling up is to deactivate the option so that the photos and videos received by WhatsApp are automatically saved. For this, you only need to access the Setting from the app, go to Chats and disable it.

Delete downloaded movies and chapters

Streaming platforms offer the possibility of downloading episodes or movies to be able to watch them while traveling or when there is no Internet connection. These large files are stored on the mobile and, if they have already been viewed, they must be deleted so that they do not take up unnecessary space.





Read also

Judit Castaño

If chapters are downloaded then delete them Own

Use ‘Files Go’ from Google

Android users can download the Files Go app from Google, which is completely free and safe, to analyze the terminal and obtain the best solutions to improve performance and manage files. In this sense, the application allows you to delete applications or manage all kinds of junk files.

Format the mobile

It is the last option and the most radical of all. Absolutely all files and applications on the phone will be erased. It’s best to make a backup of all your saved data, just in case.





Read also

Judit Castaño

It is a huge sacrifice that must be thought through very well. Although of course, the mobile will be as fresh out of the box.