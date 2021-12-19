The wall against climate change being built on the coast of New York

New York: Its Impressive Flood Wall

A milestone when it comes to urbanism and climate change: New York City is building a four-kilometer wall on the shoreline to protect itself from flooding. The “East Coast Resilience” project has already begun to be built in the Lower Manhattan area with the aim of coping with the consequences of climate change.

An ambitious plan at the local and global level that, according to the information provided by the authorities, will cost US $ 1.45 billion.

A shocking figure, but climate change leaves no alternative. Hurricanes like Sandy (2012) and Storm Ida (September 2021) were devastating. Only the first left 44 dead, US $ 19 billion in damages and 110,000 residents affected in the area. There is nothing left but to prevent; and in Manhattan this wall is built, gates to block the entry of water and raised parks to protect against floods and rising sea levels.

“Resiliencia de la Costa Este” will have an underground drainage system to enhance evacuation capacity of the sewerage network and the construction of a power substation to prevent the area from being without power for days, as happened with the terrifying Sandy.

Progress has also been made in the construction of the wall between streets 23 and 20. The project, which for no reason intends to generate aesthetic damage to the city – a magnet for tourism and a cultural jewel of the United States – includes an elevated park, a pier , an esplanade, bike lanes, benches and gardens. Green will not be lacking: almost 1,800 trees of various species will be planted, almost double the number that have been destroyed to carry out the project, and another thousand in the affected neighborhoods.

The Trudo Tower in a micro documentary

The Trudo Tower, by Stefano Boeri Architetti office, is the first building in the Netherlands to offer sustainable and affordable residential living for low-income users, especially young couples. As detailed in a note in the design and architecture magazine AD, it is a 19-story residential tower, measures 70 meters high and houses 125 apartments with direct contact with nature: 135 trees of various species on each of its four facades and 10,000 smaller shrubs and plants.

Aware of the worldwide scope of the Trudo Tower as an urban landmark, its developers, led by the Italian architect Stefano boeri, they made a mini-documentary about the creative process of the project, its objectives, completion time, doubts and results. The video is available on the Instagram account @stefanoboeriachitetti.

A haven for mental health

Caukin Studio is an architectural office based in Great Britain with offices in the United States and Indonesia. It is defined as a group of architects and designers whose “projects are a vehicle to educate and enhance the skills of local communities and international participants in design and construction. Our organization is based on the premise that everyone should have access to better designed and built spaces “, as read on its website.

It is from that sidewalk that Caukin Studio has created a mobile library, “Feelings library”, made from a recycled container, with a thatched roof and a “tropical” interior designed to provide passersby with a comfortable place so that for a few minutes take refuge from the movement of the city of London, can connect with their feelings and even write.

In central London, the “Feelings library”. / Credits: Caukin Studio.

The project focuses on the relevance of mental health, always threatened by the rigors of the city, especially in times of pandemic. The architecture office counted on the advice of the mental health service and Self Space therapies to create this space whose interior is made with natural materials, such as wood, there are plants, a couple of shelves with personal knowledge books and a small desk to put on. write. The lighting was also designed to create a warm environment for citizens who these days face short and gray days, due to the rigor of London autumn.