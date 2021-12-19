These 10 Tricks Will Help You Get The Most Out Of Your iPad

iPad mini 2021. (photo: Digital Trend)

Already close to a decade of existence, the iPad is one of those products of Manzana that it is not very clear how they survived against big smartphones. Someone may even have thought that he had actually completely disappeared.

This time, and since Christmas is just around the corner, We bring you a summary of 10 tips and tricks to get the most out of your iPad, in case you plan to buy one. All the tips and features that we are about to cover are available on all devices with the latest versions of the operating system, including the recently launched iPad mini from 2021.

In this note, Infobae has included the basic functions of the iPad, which tries to differentiate itself from others devices for all those who take their first steps with it; as well as some more advanced tricks, for those who have been using it for a while but want to finish mastering the Apple device.

1. Make your battery last longer

iPadOS It is an operating system that takes great care of the battery, but some applications that consume a lot of the battery can be avoided, even if you use a different operating system. All you have to do is disable background updates for all applications or only those that consume the most battery.

– First, go to Setting.

– Once inside, click general.

– Now click Background updates.

– Internally, you can choose to disable updates from all applications or just some Applications.

iPad mini 2021. (photo: MyComputer)

2. Use the shortcuts of the app icons

A quick and easy trick is to use keyboard shortcuts for the icons of your installed applications. When you keep your finger pressed on one of the icons, a menu appears with shortcuts to some of its functions. Use them to avoid having to go into the app and search for this functionality.

Direct access to an application on iPad. (photo: iPaderos)

3. Use iPad split screen

Apple has implemented a split screen system called Split view on iPadOS, where you can view and use two apps at the same time. This mode will create a divider in the center of the screen that you can move left or right to provide more screen for any of the applications.

– First, put the app you want to split screen with other apps on the bottom toolbar.

– Now open an application.

– Swipe your finger slightly up from the bottom to reveal the base with pinned apps.

– Hold your finger for a second or two on any docking app and drag it to the right side of the screen.

– The split screen mode will be activated.

– You can move the center divider to the left or right.

Split screen on iPad. (photo: Speaking of apples)

4. Make the keyboard smaller and place it where you want

A number pad as large as the iPad keyboard takes up the entire bottom and requires two hands to type. This can be frustrating at times, especially when you only have one hand to type, which is why Apple lets you resize the keyboard by pinching it to become the size of an iPhone keyboard.

This keyboard becomes floating and you can place it anywhere on the screen you want. Furthermore, it enables swipe gestures, which means that you can not only type by clicking on the letters, but you can also slide your finger across the keys to compose words faster.

Floating keyboard on iPad. (photo: Apple Support)

5. You can use up to three apps at the same time

We mentioned earlier that with iPad split view you can use two apps at the same time, but there is a little trick to increase the stakes and use three apps at the same time. I’d do this first by placing two apps in Split View and then opening a third app on top of them.

– First, put the app you want to split screen with other apps on the bottom toolbar.

– Now open an application.

– Swipe your finger slightly up from the bottom to reveal the base with pinned apps.

– Hold your finger for a second or two on any dock app and drag it to the right side of the screen.

– The split screen mode will be activated.

– Now open the lower dock again and drag the third app to the center of the screen, to the divider.

– When you drop it, the app stays in the foreground and you can now drag it anywhere on the screen.

iPad mini 2021. (photo: Android Authority)

6. Scan documents without installing any application

You don’t need Google Photos or any other third party app, because with the app Grades Pre-installed on your iPad, you can scan documents for quick and easy scanning. It’s as easy as opening and aiming.

You have two ways of doing this. On the one hand, you can open the Notes application and create a new document, then click on the camera icon that appears on the virtual keyboard, which opens a menu where you need to click on the option Scan document file.

But you can also do it from the application’s shortcut, by clicking on it to, in the context menu, select the option Scan document.

Scan photos into Notes on iPad. (photo: TodoAppleBlog)

7. Improve the use of the text editor with these gestures

Apple has also implemented a gesture system designed specifically for iPadOS and its text management. In this way, specific shortcuts with gestures are created for some classic tasks such as cut, paste and more to bring the experience of a tablet a little closer to what the laptops. Here are 11 things to remember:

– Drag with two fingers to move the cursor like a trackpad.

– Drag the scroll bar to move quickly through a document or web.

– Expand with three fingers (the opposite of pinch) to paste.

– Two touches on a word to select it.

– Three touches on a word to select the phrase to which it belongs.

– Four touches on a word to select the paragraph to which it belongs.

– Swipe left with three fingers: undo the last action.

– Swipe right with three fingers: redo the last action.

– Pinch once with three fingers to copy.

– Pinch twice with three fingers to cut.

– Pinch with two fingers on the keyboard to make it small like on the iPhone.

iPad.

8. Copy and paste between your Apple devices

Devices in the Apple ecosystem always get along, which means they seamlessly integrate with each other. A good example is the Universal clipboard, which allows you to paste anything you copy from one device to another.

All you need is for all your devices to use the same account. iCloud and all you need to do is copy some text on one of the devices and paste it on the other device of your choice.

– All devices must use the same iCloud account.

– All devices must have Bluetooth Y Wifi enabled.

– Go to Setting > general and make sure the option To transmit is enabled.

– Now when you copy something to the clipboard to a device, it will be temporarily available on the closest device.

Available colors of the iPad mini in the Apple Store. (photo: El País)

9. Quick selection in Apple applications

The basic Apple iPad apps like Mail or Files and messages They have a little trick that allows you to quickly choose between different items.

Simply slide two fingers through a list of emails, messages or items, and when you do, it will automatically select all the emails you search for.

IPad mini texture. (photo: Neus.tv)

10. Text substitution

The operating system allows you to create text replacement shortcuts. This can be very useful when you often write the same long text over and over again for some reason.

Simply use a single keyboard shortcut, such as “tpc” or “tb”, and that when putting these texts, it will be replaced by the words “neither” and “also”, respectively (is an example). It can also be used for long words that are automatically filled with abbreviations.

– Go to the Device settings.

– Click on the section general.

– Now click Keyboard.

– In the keyboard options, click Replace text.

– And that’s it, add the substitutions you want.

Replace a text with a word on iPad. (photo: Apple Support)

