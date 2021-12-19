These 6 technology brands will give a lot to talk about in 2022

Track these 6 brands for 2022.

2021 comes to an end. A strange year starring health crises and component crises that despite all this, has left us with many interesting things.

While firms such as Samsung, Xiaomi or Apple have continued to do what they do best (sell), we have witnessed how many other firms have swept their products. Firms that, although they are quite well known and popular, we are sure that in 2022 they will hit it even more than in 2021.

These firms will give a lot to talk about in 2022

Our colleagues from Urban Tecno They cite us the six firms that in their opinion will hit it this 2022. For all of them, the year 2021 has been a more than interesting year and given the success they have reaped, everything seems to indicate that 2022 will be a much better period.

The first one is Nothing, popular brand for its beautiful wireless headphones that have fallen in love with thousands of users around the world. The firm will not sit still this year and has already announced new products such as smartphones.

The second is really. We can really say little that we no longer know. However, the Chinese brand promises us news this 2022 in the form of tablets, computers, sound bars and even smart light bulbs.

The third and therefore no less important is Steam. 2022 will be a great year for Steam and Valve thanks to the Steam Deck, a portable console similar to the Nintendo Switch but much more powerful.

The other three brands are Sony, HBO and Honor.. The first will continue to deplete the stock of its PlayStation 5, the second with its large catalog of series and movies will be a great rival for Netflix and the third, after separating from Huawei, is becoming one of the brands with the greatest presence in the Android market. .

For all this, we are looking forward to 2022 as everything indicates that it will be a year of great news. But, For you, what brand do you think will hit it next year?

