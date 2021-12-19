These are the common symptoms of the Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 it is spreading rapidly throughout the world and is expected to soon become dominant in most countries.

Although at this time it is not clear among the scientific community how serious this variant could be, so far the symptoms among those infected have been mild.

However, experts warn that Omicron could be much more contagious than Delta.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the most frequent symptoms among patients infected with Omicron are:

-Cough

-Fatigue

-Congestion or runny nose

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the variant Omicron of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and the cases of COVID-19 related to this mutation are doubling between 1.5 and three days in places with community infections and not only by infections acquired abroad.

The “substantial growth advantage” of omicron over the delta variant means that it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant form of the virus in countries where the new variant is spreading locally, the UN health agency added.

The WHO noted that the omicron variant is spreading rapidly even in countries with high vaccination rates or where a significant proportion of the population has recovered from COVID-19.

It is not yet clear whether the rapid growth in omicron cases is due to the variant evading existing immunity, is inherently more transmissible than previous variants, or a combination of both, the WHO noted.

Other important questions about the omicron variant remain unanswered, including the efficacy of each of the existing vaccines against COVID-19. There is no conclusive data yet on other details of the omicron, the health agency said.

The WHO first labeled Ómicron as a variant of concern on November 26.