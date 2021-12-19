These are the startups in which Nubank’s ‘brain’ has invested | Companies | Business

David Vélez, CEO and founder of the Brazilian digital bank Nubank has now become the richest Colombian in the world, according to ‘Forbes’ magazine, due to the IPO of the banking company on Wall Street.

(Who is David Vélez, the Colombian who made the Forbes list?).

With this exit, the company achieved a valuation of 48,000 million dollars and positioned itself as the most valuable financial entity in Latin America, operating in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

With this, the assets of Vélez, according to estimates by ‘Forbes’, reached 10,200 million dollars with just 40 years. This makes him the Colombian with the greatest fortune.

However, his fortune is also due to the other investments he has made in emerging companies or ‘startups’, in which growth like that of Nubank has been replicated.

Some of these companies were highlighted by the Spanish Adrián García, president of Endeavor, in a publication he made on LinkedIn.

(How much was David Vélez’s fortune after Nubank’s opi in the US).

“Following up on yesterday’s excitement about the Nubank IPO (and all the incoming questions we received), our amazing marketing team at Endeavor got to work and made a post on LinkedIn explaining the ‘David Velez multiplier effect’ ”, Garcia wrote.

These are some of the companies mentioned in the post.

Fair

This is a car insurance company founded in 2020 and located in São Paulo, Brazil.

Justos received an investment of 197 million dollars from companies such as SoftBank, Ribbit Capital, BigBets and the paisa David Vélez.

“Justos is a fair, intelligent and humane insurance company for all people who want to feel safer but do not have their cars insured or are not clear about their current insurance”, asserts the company in its Linkedin account.

LOFTT

The real estate company Loft, founded in 2018, has raised great social capital and has grown hand in hand with ‘angel’ investors, including Max Levchin, from PayPal, and the Colombian Vélez.

“Loft is reinventing the process of buying and selling real estate in Brazil, taking advantage of technology and data to transform painful and bureaucratic processes into simple and pleasant experiences”, explains the description of Loft on their social networks.

BEEP SAÚDE

Another startup in Brazil in which the country has invested capital is Beep Saúde, a home health services company.

At the beginning of this year, Beep Saúde received a contribution from various businessmen (including the Colombian one) of 110 million Brazilian reais, more than 60 billion Colombian pesos.

“We are the largest home health company in the country, 100% digital, providing technology and human care to all”he says in his LinkedIn description.

THE HAUS

Among the Colombian startups that have received an economic injection from David Vélez is La Haus, a Medellín company dedicated to searching for real estate for purchase.

“We are transforming the real estate industry with world-class technology, data and customer service”, they affirm in the networks of the company.

(Sectors to which billionaire David Vélez will donate his fortune).

In July of this year, The Haus shared a statement on its website in which it stated that it received “A new injection of investment capital for USD $ 100 million (dollars), reaching USD $ 135 million raised so far in 2021”.

Other investors, in addition to Vélez, are Maluma, Simón Borrero -of Rappi-, Bezos Expeditions -of Jeff Bezos-, among others.

CODERHOUSE

Dedicated to education and online learning in various countries of America, Coderhouse is also on the list that the president of Endeavor shared on Linkedin.

At the beginning of this year, the company received a significant investment of more than $ 10 million from David Vélez and some Silicon Valley leaders.

“We are a diverse team that seeks the same goal: to bring accessible, practical and quality digital education to every corner of Latin America. We specialize in Programming, Marketing, Design, Data and Product ”, it is read on your Linkedin profile.

WEATHER TRENDS

