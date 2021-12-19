They accuse Alicia Machado of having operated to lose weight

Alicia machado He surprised us all after appearing in public after having lost 11 kilos in such a short time. However, there are those who do not believe him anymoreThey accuse the presenter of having operated to lose weight.

After his departure from “The House of the Famous”, Alicia machado She shared that she lost 11 kilos after being locked up for three months. “I lost 11 kilos, not to say 12 kilos. I’m going to continue taking care of myself, but don’t worry about me, I’m a very intelligent woman who likes to be happy”.

A few days ago, the Venezuelan shared a video to announce her girdles in which she is seen from head to toe completely renewed. The post quickly went viral and although there were those who applauded his amazing change, there were also those who did not believe that it was due to diet and exercise.

Alicia Machado lost weight

In the post Alicia machado wrote: “Happy night, my loves. I am happy with my shapewear. They have to see all the wonderful products that women who want to look more beautiful than ever have for us”.

Quickly the comment in which they accuse her of having surgery stood out among all: “Alicia, please tell me the truth … How did you lose 11 kilos in such a short time? I don’t think it was diet, since the ball or baria is in fashion. Tell me to make me that pod now”.

Alicia machado with his already recognized character of not being left to any criticism, he limited himself to answering: “My doctor can explain my 13 week diet to lose those 11 kilos. Not everything is an operating room”.