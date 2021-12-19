They offered it to Chivas, he earns less than Antuna, but Peláez does not want to pay him

Ricardo Peláez would not have accepted the arrival of Luis Romo to Chivas.

December 18, 2021 · 09:22 am

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They closed their first preseason stage held in Barra de Navidad, and now they will return to Guadalajara with their sights set on the start of the 2022 Clausura tournament.

The directive of Chivas would be very close to signing his first reinforcement which, according to media such as ESPN, would be Roberto AlvaradoHowever, there is another player who Blue Cross I would have offered it to Chivas, but nevertheless, Ricardo Peláez and the directive would not have accepted.

Is about Luis Romo, a midfielder of the Machine who has not renewed his contract, which, according to data from Tramsfermarkt, expires in December 2022, therefore Blue Cross I would seek to negotiate blunt so that they do not go free as already happened with Orbelín Pineda.

Romo’s salary, the problem for Chivas

According to journalist Gabriel Tamayo, Chivas I would not have accepted the arrival ofand Luis Romo due to his high salary. According to the Salary Sport portal, blunt I would be perceiving in Blue Cross around 18.5 million pesos a year, a little less than what you receive Uriel antuna, who according to the journalist Jesús Bernal, would charge about 1 million dollars, something like 21 million pesos per season.