They question Alicia Machado to put on the gastric magician and she responds

For a few weeks, Alicia machado She is the woman of the moment after she won $ 200,000 on the Telemundo reality show, ‘La Casa de los Famosos’. Not only did she surprise with the 40 million votes she received to become the winner of that challenge, but also with her impressive figure. To this, many of his fans have questioned whether he underwent surgery, underwent a diet or if he put on the gastric magician.

“Alicia please tell me the truth. How did you lose 11 kilos in such a short time? I don’t think it was diet, since the ball or baria is in fashion. Tell me to make that pod now, “wrote one of the Internet users on his Instagram account.

In this sense, the former beauty queen clarified her doubt through a comment. “My doctor Miguel Gou can explain my 13-week diet to lose those kilos. Not everything is operating rooms! ”, The actress also pointed out. “I lost 11 kilos not to say 12 because it makes me sad to say that I lost 12 kilos. Already today a very pretty lady at the airport who received me told me that I had to do my diet called the Alicia diet from The House of Celebrities. Then I’ll pass on my tips, “he said through a live broadcast on his personal account.

Other moments that really impacted Alicia Machado was when she promoted girdles that outlined her new figure. “I am happy with my shapewear. You have to see all the wonderful products that women who want to look more beautiful than ever have for us, ”she wrote, receiving compliments from her fans.

Not everything has been rosy for Alicia Machado

For an interview with her countrywoman Erika de la Vega, the Venezuelan told how her experience was in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ and how she got love with Roberto Romano.

“My manager starts to (say) to me ‘Alicia, you don’t know the madness, fan club rain’ and I would say ‘what is this?’. What an impact this has had. The video of the old people, the old people voted and said ‘Hey, but tell me how I vote, because with this phone…’. And the old men trying to adapt to technology, people with a young spirit in the body of an older person. I said, I fell in love, these love shots from the people I have worked for so many years of my life have been something very strong for me. I feel very blessed and grateful, “she said.