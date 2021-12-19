They reached a market share of 18% in Q3

According to the latest data provided by the market analyst Omdia, AMD would have achieved a market share in the business of x86 CPUs for servers of the 18 percent, which is quite an achievement for the company, and doubling the data harvested during the same period last year (Q3 2020). If we want to know how another direct competitor did, 5% of the servers sent during Q3 2021 used a processor based on ARM architecture thanks to the impetus of Amazon.

“AMD has continued to grow its market share in the server CPU market. In the third quarter, 18% of distributed servers had an AMD CPU, two percentage points more than in the previous quarter. AMD is benefiting from the strong rebound in demand for hyperscale CSPs that are requiring the use of AMD Rome and Milan CPUs with a high number of cores, “said Manoj Sukumaran, principal analyst for data center and networking informatics at Omdia.

“AMD’s victories are a reflection of its market leading x86 core density and cache memory per socket. We do not have favorites among vendors or predict market winners and losers, but it is important to note that the CPU lineup announced by AMD, which includes a new cloud-optimized CPU variant called Bergamo with up to 128 efficient cores, will likely be very attractive to cloud service providers. “

“[…] The shipment of servers with ARM CPUs reached record levels according to the latest Data Center Server Tracker from the Omdia research group. 5% of servers shipped in Q3 2021 had an ARM CPU, driven by demand from cloud service providers.

Amazon increased server deployment with its in-house ARM-based CPU, Graviton. Ampere, an independent vendor of ARM-based CPUs, saw a sharp increase in demand from its major customers, Oracle and Equinix. In China, Huawei is ramping up server deployment with its in-house ARM-based CPU, Kunpeng, within its cloud business. “