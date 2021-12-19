They warn about the increase in infections and hospitalizations due to coronavirus in New York | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

joe biden announces new stepsthat the government will give forcontain the rise in cases,hospitalizations and deaths inthe foot is expected to befocus on communities that arethey need help at that time,in new york city hasdoubled the amount ofpeople testing positive, forthat is the mayor's advisersbill de blasio show that thevariantómicron is the ascontagious that we have seen, inthe big apple someshows are beingcanceled, we have liveViolet in Manhattan, why?tell us, violet, what else hassaid the mayor?violet: good afternoon,Alejandro, I'll tell you that hemayor bill de blasio has beenvery coherent and clear, it says thatboth schools and businessesfor the moment they will not beclosed despite how you saidthe rise of covid19 in thebig apple, now theshow has been quitehit by the pandemic, isThey'll turn off their lights, they willvarious shows and shows inbroadway, the production hasseen quite affected by aoutbreak of covid19, in apress release lasproducers of the showmusical they regretted what happenedand they said they will refund themoney from the tickets topeople who already have it,statements from mayor billde blasio were these andspecific, we are in abetter situation than in bothfrom the country but the key is more,and more, and more vaccines,we will implement those commandsmore drastically, not onlythe covid19, but the newvariant that attacks the city.>> I have two children and they likealways go to the shows, give themsadness that you always haveto cancel, we can no longer goto a quiet place, alwayswe are at the expense of covid19.Violet: several were contactedlocal authorities toget your feedback onHow will they help this sectorhit by the pandemic, untilthe moment we have not received