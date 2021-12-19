This is how the newspaper AS of Spain looks at Choco Lozano for today’s game against Real Madrid: “It’s the threat”

2021-12-19

Choco Lozano is treated as a figure in Spain. This Sunday the newspaper AS of Spain He has dedicated enough space to it and puts it with a title that charges him with responsibility; They see him as the most important player for Cádiz in the clash against Real Madrid.

The Madrid newspaper headlines: “Choco Lozano is the threat.” This is due to the antecedent that the Honduran has when he has faced the greatest in Spanish football and current leader of the League.

Then he adds in the content: “Cádiz returns to the Bernabéu 15 years later. The talisman of the Cadistas is Honduran and is called ‘Choco’ Lozano. Madrid is good for him. He has already scored two goals, one of them at the Bernabéu and the other at the Di Stéfano, and he has gone down in the history of Catracho football. Furthermore, they have already experienced what it is like to beat the Madrid team twice, ”says AS.