This is the particular treatment that Thalía undergoes for her back injury

A few days ago, 50-year-old Thalía appeared on her social networks after disappearing for a few days and generating concern among her followers. The renowned artist had not been able to be as active as she had previously, due to severe back pain.

Apparently the interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” had pain in her lower back caused by a hasty movement when she bent down to pick up her dog and that caused a serious injury, preventing her from walking, doing her daily exercise routine, sitting down and lie down on your bed.

Thalia, at present he has dedicated himself to recovering from his injury and thus, being able to return to perform all the activities that he commonly did. Therefore, through his social networks, he decided to share the treatment he carries out, which consists of a girdle that has clasps and that allows him to keep his spine stretched.

At the same time, on Instagram he revealed details about how the girdle works: “Once again I have to do the stretching treatment of the vertebrae so that the fluid can come out of the spine. This stretches when I use this pump, it blows air and has a limit, which makes the spine lengthen and the vertebrae accommodate with the fluid, it hydrates everything and improves faster ”.

By last, Thalia He commented that he has felt better and has even tried to do physical exercise again, although he still has severe pain. Without a doubt, we hope that the artist can recover soon and see her again as active as ever.