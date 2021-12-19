This is the particular treatment that Thalía undergoes for her back injury

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 29 Views

A few days ago, 50-year-old Thalía appeared on her social networks after disappearing for a few days and generating concern among her followers. The renowned artist had not been able to be as active as she had previously, due to severe back pain.

Apparently the interpreter of “Amor a la Mexicana” had pain in her lower back caused by a hasty movement when she bent down to pick up her dog and that caused a serious injury, preventing her from walking, doing her daily exercise routine, sitting down and lie down on your bed.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alejandro Fernández cried inconsolably in the first concert after the death of his father

Despite the difficult time he is going through Alejandro Fernandez Due to the death of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved