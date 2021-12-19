This is what a farm with +1,000 GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs mining Ethereum looks like in a room

A user on Twitter named ‘Jaxson davidson‘He said he owns a gigantic Ethereum mining farm, and of course, he demonstrated it with a video where we can see a room in which, calmly, without having to add everything that is seen, minimum there are more than 1,000 GPUs mining, and as you will be able to hear at the end, the noise is quite noticeable inside the room.

As indicated, a quarter of the building used is occupied by its mining farm, indicating that most GPUs are GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition, so he wanted to make it clear that Nvidia didn’t sell you these GPUs directlyInstead, he bought them from numerous stores under the table at an average price of $ 1,200 per unit.

He also stated that now it does have a direct sale agreement from Nvidia with a run of CMP 170HX GPUs, which are intended for cryptocurrency mining, and which took about a month to be able to secure the stock that it will receive directly from the graphics chip manufacturer. These GPUs will be used to expand the existing farm.

After showing the video and commenting on everything, this user not only deleted the video, but deleted your account, the reason for this would be obvious, and it is logical to expect that it has been exposed to thousands of insults (You have a clear example in the video that I uploaded from Raptoreum to YouTube with many comments wishing me death, cancer, and a thousand other things than believing that this farm was mine).