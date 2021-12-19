This is what Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, thinks about Georgina Rodríguez

Rumors about an alleged coldness in the relationship between Maria Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, and Georgina Rodríguez, the footballer’s girlfriendThey are a constant since 2016, when the two lovers embarked on a beautiful courtship that has already led to a more than solid project of life together.

However, the truth is that of the latest statements offered by the matriarch of the Ronaldo clan, awarded to the Portuguese magazine Improvavel, there is nothing but praise and praise for the Spanish model, mother of the little girl Alana martina next to Manchester United striker, as well as the twins that the couple is now expecting.

“Georgina is a good girl and a great support for him”, Dolores assured when asked about her relationship with the celebrity.