This is what Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, thinks about Georgina Rodríguez

Rumors about an alleged coldness in the relationship between Maria Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, and Georgina Rodríguez, the footballer’s girlfriendThey are a constant since 2016, when the two lovers embarked on a beautiful courtship that has already led to a more than solid project of life together.
However, the truth is that of the latest statements offered by the matriarch of the Ronaldo clan, awarded to the Portuguese magazine Improvavel, there is nothing but praise and praise for the Spanish model, mother of the little girl Alana martina next to Manchester United striker, as well as the twins that the couple is now expecting.
“Georgina is a good girl and a great support for him”, Dolores assured when asked about her relationship with the celebrity.
A good example of the cordiality that reigns between the two resides in the fact that Dolores will move to Manchester next week to enjoy Christmas parties with Cristiano, Georgina and the four offspring of the Portuguese striker: Cristiano Junior, the twins Eva and Mateo and the aforementioned Alana.
The mother of the soccer star is looking forward to landing in the English city to live an unforgettable evening with her loved ones.
“It’s always a great party, we exchange gifts, we tell jokes and we have a lot of fun. And what they give me, I accept and it is welcome. Thank God, I have everything I need ”, he explained enthusiastically Maria Dolores, who is already fully recovered from the stroke he suffered in 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides celebrating New Year’s Eve parties together, December 31st they will also celebrate Dolores’s birthday, that this 2021 turns 67 years old.