this precious Xiaomi sinks its price in its most advanced version

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S has a 70 euro discount on its 6GB + 128GB version, a great offer for this complete mid-range.

The Xiaomi online store is immersed in a campaign of offers that can be of great help to you for Christmas gifts. One of the main mobile phones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, a mid-range with a beautiful design and complete features that can be yours for 229.99 euros in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

There is one thing you must do to benefit from the full discount, and that is to use the coupon CHRISTMAS20 when you buy it from the Xiaomi store. In this way, you can save 70 euros when buying a Xiaomi mobile with a screen AMOLED, powerful processor and a 5,000 mAh large battery. Be careful, you must bear in mind that the offer expires on December 26, so you only have until that day to take the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S for less money. You can also buy it at Amazon something more expensive, 235 euros.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S with 70 euros discount

If you don’t like big and heavy mobiles, this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be to your liking. In addition to one nice and elegant rear in onyx gray, the terminal it is characterized by being very comfortable when we have it in hand. This is due, in part, to a thickness of 8.29 millimeters and a weight of 178.8 grams.

The device mounts a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD + that complies with a good note. So does your processor MediaTek Helio G95, which offers good performance. It is focused on the “gaming” section, so you can also run heavy games without problems. We have already seen that the version on offer is the 6GB + 128GB, which comes with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 as an operating system. In addition, it will be one of the Xiaomi to update to Android 12.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is also a good mobile to take pictures, especially for its 64 MP main camera. If you want to take different images, you can use its 8 MP ultra-wide angle, its 2 MP macro sensor or its 2 MP depth sensor. That hole we see on the screen houses the front camera, 13 MP.

Another of the great features of the terminal is its 5,000 mAh battery, which can even go up to two days if the use is not very demanding. Also, thanks to the 33W fast charge it will charge in about an hour and twenty minutes. Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S also has side fingerprint reader, NFC, Dual SIM and 3.5mm headphone port.

