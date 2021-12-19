Three keys to exercising the brain and improving memory

Our brain has the ability to learn and grow as we age, a process known as brain plasticity. However, for this process to be fulfilled, it is necessary to train him regularly, expound Harvard Health experts.

“Over time, cognitive skills will weaken and thinking and memory will become more challenging,” so it’s important to increase the reserve, explains Dr. John N. Morris, director of health and social policy research at the Institute for Aging at Harvard University.

Thus, according to this expert, it is important to adopt different and new activities, since they force us to think and learn, so that, with this continuous practice, we can achieve keep the brain healthy.

Exercise physically and mentally

As various investigations have shown, practice physical exercise daily It can achieve improved cognitive functions such as memory retrieval, problem solving, concentration, and attention to detail.

However, physical exercise alone does not stimulate the brain, but it is all due to a series of factors, such as mental challenge that causes the activity practiced, the frequency with which it is carried out or the desire to improve, among others.

From Harvard Health they state that swimming, for example, “it has obvious cardiovascular and muscle-building benefits, but it also involves constant thinking, processing, and learning.” Thus, while practicing this sport, the respiratory system must be taken into account, as well as controlling the blows and kicks that occur in the water.

Swimming also involves measuring your own endurance and speed, so there are mental skills that are exercised with the goal of being a good swimmer.

Opt for creative practices

In addition, experts also emphasize that an activity that trains the brain does not always have to be related to exercise, but rather creative options they can also work.

Thus, there is research that has discovered that painting, learning an instrument, expressive or autobiographical writing and learning a language can also improve cognitive function.

Specifically, a 2014 study that was published by Gerontologist, reviewed 31 studies that focused on how these specific efforts affect the mental abilities of older adults. The conclusions showed that all of them improved various aspects of memory, as instructions were more easily remembered and processing speed increased.

In order to apply this method, Harvard experts launch a series of advice:

Choose a new activity and dedicate time and attention to it.

Join a class to learn the basics of the new activity.

Schedule the practice time, seeking consistency, dedicating as much time as possible but being firm.

Choose challenging, complex and practical activities

Dr. John N. Morris explains that, when it comes to choose a new activity, we must continue three guidelines to select it properly and maximize brain training.

First, the activity must be challenging and manage to put the brain to the test, making it grow and learn something new.

On the other hand, the activity must also be complex so that brain activity is greater. This is the case of practicing activities such as photography or sewing.

Finally, the activity must be practice Y constant to keep the brain fully focused at all times.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





