Toluca AP2022 reinforcements: Jordan Sierra, Daniel Álvarez and Carlos Guzmán

The transfer market continues to move in Mexican soccer. And the club Toluca does not waste time, so this Saturday released three hires for the Clausura 2022 tournament, where they will also be debuting technical in the person of Nacho ambriz.

The new additions to the Scarlets are: Jordan sierra, Daniel Alvarez Y Carlos Guzman; they are the three elements with which Nacho ambriz seek to lead the Red Devils.

Jordan sierra comes from the club Tigers, a squad he arrived at in 2020 when the team commanded by the Tuca ferretti; however, with the arrival of Piojo Herrera, his activity was null, so looking to add minutes asked his way out to the feline club and today he has a new chance with Toluca.

???? ???????? | Soccer player who strengthens containment, cleverly recovers balls and puts his vision of the game at the service of the team. Push, counter, dribble and assist. Devil selection and reinforcement player who joins as a free agent. Welcome @ jordansierra55! ???? pic.twitter.com/MHGBNMXptR – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) December 18, 2021

Daniel “Fideo” Álvarez He was militant in the Puebla from Nicolas Larcamón, performs as a forward, although in this Opening 2021 who just finished could only score one goal, although Nacho Ambriz trusts his scoring nose.

Finally, there is Carlos Guzman, 27-year-old player, who comes from the Expansion League, where he was participating with Athletic Morelia. Football player He was U17 World Champion with El Tri in 2011; his experience put him on the scarlet radar for the upcoming campaign.