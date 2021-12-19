Toni Costa returns home with Alaïa and with Adamari López, for Christmas

Toni Costa spoke with Mezcalent and talked about his plans for this Christmas. And he revealed that for these parties he will be with his daughter Alaïa and his former partner, Adamari López. “For Christmas, well, they know that Alaia is the person who is always present. Adamari and I are doing a good job with her so that she does not feel that family absence and we are always united, in contact, in communication so that she is always as focused as possible ”.

Despite the separation, Toni Costa assures that this Christmas will not be different from other years, especially for the sake of her daughter. On how they will do it or what will be the dynamics to follow these days, this is what the star choreographer of Univision said: “Just like we did all these years. We are going to spend Christmas Eve together, we are going to be opening the presents so that she feels like nothing has changed, so to speak ”.

Toni Costa was also approached about the current state of his heart. And this is what he had to say: “I always have my heart in love.” But he did not want to admit if the model Evelyn Beltrán was the new owner of his love:

“They are gossip and I don’t like to get into it, because I don’t want to feed something that people do that don’t have respect for people; no, I don’t want to go into that “

About the new year, the year 2022, Toni also revealed what he is looking forward to so much: “May he continue to surprise me, may he continue to bring me happiness, and may he continue to do things well so that my daughter is happy.”

