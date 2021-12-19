Two Cuban engineers kidnapped in Haiti

The Cuban Embassy in Haiti reported the kidnapping by “armed individuals” of two engineers cubans residents of Haiti and those who were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva.

In a document published on the Cuban Foreign Relations website, it is reported that Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the Autoplaza company, whose owner reported the abduction to the embassy.

“The same, (the kidnapping) took place when they were going to carry out immigration procedures. The kidnapping was also confirmed by the Association of Cubans Residents in Haiti ”, announces the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

He added that the Haitian authorities had already been notified of the case, with the aim of finding a prompt solution to the kidnapping. Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva are originally from the municipality of Moa, Holguín province, in Cuba.

The Autoplaza company, for which both work cubans, is dedicated to the importation and sale of passenger and commercial vehicles and construction equipment, Noticuba.tech also reports.

In this year 2021, Haiti became the country with the highest per capita kidnapping rate, according to a report by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights published by the EFE agency and cited by Noticuba.tech.

Of the total number of victims, 949, as of September 15, 55 were foreigners. In this year, several Dominicans are also part of that count.

