Ugás will face Spence Jr. with 3 belts at stake, approved by the WBA – SwingComplete

By José Alejandro Rodríguez Zas

The experienced Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás, recently located between the 10 best fighters in the world, pound for pound, by the prestigious site BoxRec, received the best news you could hope for in the closing of the year 2021.

As reported on their Twitter profiles by Michael Benson and Jorge Ebro, the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Mendoza, publicly reported that the boxer Eimantas Stanionis accepted a financial package to “get out of the way” in the fight he had scheduled against the Cuban for the unification of the bands in the division, leaving the scene ready for the long-awaited fight between Ugás and the North American Errol Spence Jr.

The fight Ugas vs. Spence Jr. «has been approved as a welterweight unification bout of three belts: the WBA, the WBC (World Boxing Council) and the IBF (International Boxing Federation) and will take place next as Eimantas Stanionis agreed to stand aside, “said Benson, while Ebro made it clear that the fight would take place in 2022.

After learning the important news, for which the Cuban boxer has been fighting tirelessly, Ugás wrote a few words of thanks to the WBA on his Twitter profile

“Thanks to the WBA for doing the right thing. It is an award for my dedication and for being a brave man, in and out of the ring. I’ll be fighting one of the best pound for pound. I am a warrior. First Cuban fighting for three belts in the same night. thanks to all the fans who asked for this fight, “wrote the Antillean boxer.

Yordenis Ugás (27-4, 12 KOs) defeated world boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, a unanimous decision by the judges, last August at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) is a fighter who is still undefeated in his professional career and is one of the best pound for pound on the planet.

The American’s last fight was on December 5, 2020 against Danny Garcia, whom he easily defeated.

The fight between Ugás vs. Spence Jr. is one of the most anticipated in recent times by fans of professional boxing in the world and had not materialized due to the repeated refusal of the WBA to the constant requests of the Ugás team to face the American.

However, apparently, this fight is going to materialize already in the early stages of next year 2022 for the good of the sport of fists on the planet.