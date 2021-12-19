Unrecognizable! Adamari López surprises with a brutal change in her FACE; Did you make arrangements?

The Puerto Rican presenter, Adamari López, generated a lot of impression among his fans by appearing on his Instagram account with a completely different face.

The actress in the soap opera “Amigas y Rivales” walked towards the camera while ensuring that the only thing he did to have that face was “eat well”, “drink water” and “use sunscreen”. Her fans immediately noticed the difference, as her lips were much larger and the contours of her face were more defined.

“Here naturalita as always”, wrote when sharing the video. However, her followers, who know the comical nature of the presenter, they quickly deduced that it was a simple social media filter. In addition, the audio he used is part of a trend that Internet users have popularized in recent months.

Adamari López Torres is one of the most beloved drivers and this year she surprised with a strong makeover after having a gastric bypass. She was born on May 18, 1971 and at the age of 50 she has managed to position herself among the best-known women in the show.

The actress was married to Luis Fonsi between 2006 and 2010, but her most recent relationship was with Toni Costa, with whom she lasted 10 years. Currently, Adamari has appeared in several television programs, including the most recent version of Miss Universe, where she had a strong controversy with one of the participants.

