Unrecognized daughter of Vicente Fernández already has the evidence to show that she is the only heir

Less than a week after the death of Vicente Fernández, Ana Lilia Aréchiga, the alleged unrecognized daughter of the singer, reappeared, that threatens the family with having the evidence to prove that she is the only heir.

In an interview for the program “Chisme No Like”, the 57-year-old woman told Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani about the relationship between the “Charro de Huentitán” and his mother, as well as the reasons why they separated.

Ana Lilia mentioned that the interpreter of “Divine Women” met his mother when he was 21 years old, They were together for nine months and ended their romance once their mother found out that he was engaged to Doña Cuquita.

“The only thing I say to my father is that from the day I admired him I bring his mind here, his eyes bathed in me and I know that from where you are whether you want it or not, it hurts or it doesn’t hurt, whether you like it or not, he is my father and I am his daughter “, he expressed.

Ana Lilia Aréchiga in Gossip No Like

When asked about what she expects now that Vicente Fernández has died, Ana Lilia said: “As they did not allow us to talk with him about these gadgets as one of their admirers, then that today falls and that what has to arrive arrives”.

“That I’m starving and I’m going to take money from you, If that is what my lawyers say because there is evidence where they did not allow my father to recognize me, then let him take everything that has to be taken ”, he added.

Ana Lilia entertains the Fernández dynasty; promises to show the evidence

During the four months that Vicente Fernández was hospitalized, Ana Lilia could not get close to her father and once he died, she also did not travel to the funerals held at the VFG ArenaBut she says there was an element in the tribute her father planned for her.

And it is that the last abode of the “Charro de Huentitán” was adorned with flowers called “Lilis” like her. “He left without seeing me but with these Lilis flowers, she knows that I carry her in my heart, even if my children have not loved her”, He explained.

To conclude, Ana Lilia, firm in her statements, threatened to show the evidence that would prove that she is the singer’s daughter and has the right to his property.

“That they keep laughing at me that they keep saying that I’m looking for fame and that I am looking for how to take ownership of something from my dad, what you They do not know is that I have something that my father left me and I’m going to present them to you and they will feel that the earth swallows them… The currents and, mouths are you ”, he sentenced.

Here you can see Ana Lilia’s statements: