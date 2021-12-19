US Senate confirms Dominican Julissa Reynoso as ambassador to Spain

Washington.- The United States Senate confirmed the president’s adviser at dawn on Saturday Joe Biden Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon as the new ambassador of the country in Spain and Andorra.

The Senate also confirmed as the new ambassador to the European Union Mark Gitenstein, former representative in Romania; and the former chief of staffe Barack Obama (2009-2017) Rahm Emanuel as Ambassador to Japan.

Both Reynoso’s and Gitenstein’s confirmation were “out loud”, a procedure by which the individual votes of the senators are not counted, but rather they express “yes” or “no” in unison and the option is imposed that in the opinion of the chairman of the session it has more support.

Of Dominican origin, Reynoso held the position of chief of staff in the office of the first lady, Jill Biden, as well as co-chair of the White House Council on Gender Policy, created by the current Administration.

Julissa Reynoso

The Madrid embassy will be the second to be occupied by Reynoso, who was already the highest diplomatic representative of the United States on another occasion, in Uruguay, during the Barack Obama administration.

Among other positions, she has also held that of undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department.

Formed in the Universities of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom, and in the United States of Yale and Columbia, the ambassador in Spain has been a partner of the firm Winston & Strawn, dedicated to international law. Additionally, he worked for Federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

Reynoso has been very involved in immigration issues and last March was part of a delegation from the Biden government that visited the border area in the state of Texas and a detention center for immigrant minors in Carrizo Springs.

That month she also gave an interview to Efe in her capacity as co-chair of the new White House Gender Policy Council, in which she spoke of the need to move towards “zero tolerance” with violence against women and to promote that principle. also internationally.

She explained then that the Biden government has among its priorities the creation of a national plan of action to end gender violence.

For his part, Mark Gitenstein has worked on projects in Central and Eastern Europe, and as ambassador in Romania he focused on the fight against corruption and the defense of democratic institutions, work that he later continued with his work in NGOs.