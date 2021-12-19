Vicente Fernández, powerful vagabond voice surprises them

Does Vicente Fernández inherit a voice? “Chente de Sonora” goes viral | EFE

Vicente Fernández supposedly left on December 12, however, a street artist, who is nicknamed the “Chente de Sonora”, has become very popular in recent weeks.

The singerVicente Fernández has left a great hole and sadness among all his loyal admirers and the artistic community, so now, the similar voice of a street artist would attract great attention.

Who has been cataloged as twice Vicente Fernandez, who is really called Roberto Valenzuela, has been recorded on different occasions by some of the Internet users, who have been able to capture it at the time of interpreting the songs of “Charro de Huentitán“.

One of the first videos emerged in 2015, when the character interpreted the theme of "Hermoso cariño", a letter that immediately made him viral, although he can also interpret other songs such as "The keys to my soul"," These jealousies ", and many of the successes that the" father of Alejandro Fernández "made famous.









The “Twin Voice” of the immortal! Zado “discographic producer“Without a doubt it has captivated locals and strangers when listening to it at the exit of an oxxo.

A video, which was shared through the Youtube channel, Javier Qat, provoked several reactions and comments:

Excellent voice, without study filters, it is necessary to recognize better than many, This man has natural talent, It blew my mind, have been some of the comments of netizens

With a beard and a somewhat neglected appearance, unfortunately the impersonator of Vicente Fernández Gómez lives in a street situation, despite this, he has stated that he is one of the many people who show his talent to survive and that he has no intention .

It is worth mentioning that the “Chente from Sonora“, or” Chente de Cananea “, as many call him, is not the only one who has appeared in various videos on YouTube since users have also shown other people with a great physical resemblance to the one remembered”Mexican film actor“.

A dependent of an Oxxo became mostly viral a few years ago and it was in the midst of the strong relapse of the native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco, that he was once again remembered by users on the platforms.

Even with the departure of “ranchera music idol“It has been the fans themselves, who think that the Oxxo employee would be the most suitable candidate to interpret him in the new bioseries that will be launched on Netflix, the same that will shape the life of him as well”businessman“.

“Chente”, who left at 81, would not only be distinguished for his powerful voice, but also for his participation in various film productions such as “El Albañil” “The Scoundrel“,” El Arracadas “,” Tacos al carbon “, the latter being the first that took him to the world of acting for the first time.

The one known as “Chente de Sonora” or “Chente de Cananea”, the specific place where Roberto Valenzuela lives, has appeared in various videos on YouTube. With the death of Vicente, the impersonator became a trend on social networks again.