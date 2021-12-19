VIDEO: Derrick Lewis finishes Chris Daukaus with a crushing knockout in the first round and becomes the king of the UFC’s KOs

With this victory, the Black Beast becomes the UFC knockout king by being the first fighter in its history to achieve 13 KO / TKO.

The American Derrick Lewis defeated his compatriot Chris Daukaus on Saturday in the main event of the UFC Vegas 45 event, with a quick and overwhelming victory in the first round. The heavyweight thus reached 13 knockouts in the company and became the fighter with the most KO / TKO in his history.

The Black Beast also made headlines for its haunting celebration, which consisted of slapping his chest, falling to his knees to the mat, and making a threatening gesture with his finger, as if cutting his throat. Nor did his subsequent action go unnoticed, when he removed the genital protector and threw it into the public area, where a spectator caught it and took it away as a trophy.

As the fighter explained, he took advantage of his fight with Daukaus, who had been a policeman, to pay tribute to Rodney King, an African-American taxi driver who was a victim of police violence in 1991 who became a symbol of racial tensions in the US “That It was for Rodney King. I fought a cop. Come on, that’s the only time you get a chance to punch an officer in the mouth and get away with it, “he said.

