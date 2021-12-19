Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Sunday, December 19

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Something or someone catches your attention. However, Venus retrograde asks you for caution. Control your urge to react quickly and get involved in unnecessary trouble. Money and winnings will be paid to you, but late. It is a time to practice patience in love as well as in finances. Your statement today: “I am grateful for what I have.” Lucky numbers: 10, 39, 44.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Venus retrograde inclines you to be very sensitive to the words and actions of others. You seek acceptance, inclusion, sweetness, and love. The person who wins you over or draws your attention is the one who treats you with respect, the one who makes you feel important and very special. Nobody vulgar or without manners you like. Your statement today: “I believe in love.”

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Venus retrograde diminishes your interest in beauty and the arts. Nothing inspires you to create or enjoy what you loved so much. This aspect makes you see everything in a very cold and impersonal way. Strive to see the beauty of everything, the positive and special that is around you and within your being. Your statement today: “I believe in miracles.” Lucky numbers: 7, 45, 29.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Venus, the planet of love, beauty and money, is in retrograde shaking your partner sector and associations. Many are trying hard to move their relationship forward, prosper, and harmonize. During this retrograde you will face great tests that only love can overcome. Your statement today: “I am the captain of my life.” Lucky numbers: 43, 6, 29.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

No dieting or starting an exercise regimen. During the holidays, no one can inhibit you from enjoying Christmas delicacies. Venus retrograde makes you think that beauty is not only physical, being happy makes you more attractive. Group work is more difficult than usual. Your statement today: “I’m afraid of nothing. It’s all under control”. Lucky numbers: 5, 37, 17.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

There is a certain pride that paralyzes you, since you do not want to accept that you have made a mistake despite the advice received. Venus retrograde awakens a certain irritability in you. You are on the defensive against criticism, orders, rules and suggestions. The money you need you work on something creative and innovative. Your statement today: “I forgive myself and I forgive others.” Lucky numbers: 5, 35, 17.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Your ruler, Venus, is in retrograde influencing your home and family sector. During this period, it is difficult for you to enjoy the peace of your home and the love of your family. You are very busy. Your mind is involved in many matters. Selling or moving property will be later. Your statement today: “I live in harmony and full of peace.” Lucky numbers: 5, 28, 33.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Venus retrograde inclines you to watch your money. Avoid borrowing. This is not the time to apply for loans or go into debt asking for credit. Plan your financial independence carefully. Recycle or use the items you have around the house. Practice minimalism. Enjoy more by spending less. Your statement today: “Nothing controls or dominates me.” Lucky numbers: 17, 11, 38.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Venus retrograde directly touches your finances. Avoid entering negotiations for the next 90 days. Be prudent in your expenses, plan travel expenses and remodeling in your home. A female figure, very close to you, will share her secrets for your financial success. Your affirmation today: “I flow every day full of peace and love.” Lucky numbers: 7, 39, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Venus retrograde in your sign warns you to pay close attention to love and financial matters. You have invested a lot of time, energy, you have risked and sacrificed a lot to be left with nothing. This is a time to reevaluate your present. Wait to seriously bond with someone, invest or sell. Your statement today: “I live in abundance.” Lucky numbers: 7, 22, 38.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You feel very attached to the material. It is difficult for you to get rid of items that take up space and no longer serve you. It is imperative that you make room for the new that comes into your life both materially and emotionally. Take out the “garbage” or burden that prevents you from being happy. Your statement today: “I live today and now to the fullest.” Lucky numbers: 10, 47, 3.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

During the period that Venus is retrograde, you want to be alone or with your loved one. Fake friends leave. Whoever brings love, support and details to your life accompanies you. Awards, recognitions, job promotions are on the way in the coming months. Your statement today: “I trust in the Divine order.” Lucky numbers: 9, 6, 27.