“We both wish you the best vibes”: J Balvin shared photos with his son Río

Although J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer have made the decision not to publish many images of their son, they have repeatedly given some clues about the child’s appearance. The first image that was known of Rio was a few days old, when the Argentine model published the photograph holding one of her little feet.

The most recent appearances of the child have been in the arms of his father, the first when they were about to board the artist’s private jet, in the image J Balvin is seen carrying Rio on his back as it is popularly known in Colombia “A tuta ”. On this occasion, both turn their backs to the camera and the baby is seen wearing a jacket in mustard, sky blue and white colors, in addition, his head was covered by the cap of the same garment from which small ears stood out.

In another of his appearances, J Balvin is seen reclining on his sofa in his home, while on his face he wears a mask for the care and rest of the skin, an image that he accompanied with the text: “The father in Spa attended by Rio” , while the baby rests on his chest again with his back to the camera.

At that time, the comments that the image took did not take long to appear and among those was that of his mother, Valentina Ferrer, who wrote: “I didn’t understand anything, baby Rio giving him a spa and listening to him snore.”

However, this Saturday, December 18, the 36-year-old artist who spends his vacation season at his home in Medellín, shared a new roll of photographs holding his son Río in his arms.

In the images you can see José and Río inside the corral, the singer wearing a black t-shirt and shorts outfit with white socks, and the little one wearing an army green and midnight blue striped romper, with his subtle blonde hair. Another snapshot shows Balvin giving his son a kiss on the cheek and very moved by this moment of meditation.

Taken from Instagram @jbalvin

Taken from Instagram @jbalvin

The reactions to the publication of the interpreter of ‘What else then?’ With the new images of Rio, they did not take long to arrive, since it already exceeds a million and a half ‘likes’ and has more than 4,300 comments, of which they highlight the quality of a father that he has small and others assure that they are the most tender in the social networks.

“Ufff what a blessing”, “That is energy”, “Enjoy it a lot, all the best”, “The best friend”, “The purest love. Greetings José ”,“ That is true love, give Balvin your smile with the little River ”,“ What tenderness! Beautiful José family ”,“ Learn that not everything is exposing children to show their faces ”, among others.

All his work positioned him as the only Colombian in the annual list of the 100 characters who stood out for their creativity and innovation in 2021. Every year, the prestigious platform and digital magazine HypeBeast launches the list known as ‘HB100 ′, in which they highlight those who consider creatives, designers, artists, businessmen, entrepreneurs and more, influential in creativity and innovation.

For example, this year the artist was declared one of the most successful reggaeton ambassadors of the last decade, according to Rolling Stone magazine. While media like Billboard have pointed out that “Balvin has managed to produce his most universal material to date“And NPR that”talking about modern Latin music is talking about J Balvin“.

KEEP READING:

Video: The funny dance that Tatán Mejía and Maleja Restrepo starred with with their daughters

The tender video that Marialejandra Manotas shared of how her children have fun