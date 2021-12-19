What is the true market value of Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa did not rush to sign before the MLB lockout. The Puerto Rican is clear about his economic goals and aspirations and does not seem to be willing to give in.
Correa, who has played his 7 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Houston Astros, rejected two offers from this organization, one from the Detroit Tigers and another on the table from the New York Yankees.
The Spotrac portal estimates that the Puerto Rican is in a position to negotiate a pact for 10 seasons and 266 million dollars, but the truth is that the shortstop wants much more.
Press reports indicate that he wants a contract similar to the one signed by his compatriot Francisco Lindor with the New York Mets, for 10 years and 341 million. But is Correa worth that much?
It is true that he has much more experience than Lindor in the playoffs, but he does not exceed his offensive numbers (Correa has a career line of .277 / .356 / .481, 133 home runs and 489 RBIs for .278 / .343 / .478, 158 homers and 474 RBIs by Lindor).
The Mets shortstop beats him in Gold Gloves (2 vs. 1), All-Star appearances (4 vs. 2) and also has two Silver Bats.
Correa’s numbers can also be compared to those of Javier Baéz (.264 / .307 / .477 149 homers, 465 RBIs, once All Star, a Gold Glove and a Silver Bat), Trevor Story (.272 /. 340 / .523, 158 homers, 450 RBIs, two Silver Bats and two All-Star games) and Corey Seager (.297 / .367 / .504, 104 homers, 364 RBIs and two Silver Bats).
Baez just signed a 6-year, $ 140 million deal with the Detroit Tigers, Seager a 10-year, $ 325 million deal with the Texas Rangers and Story is still available in free agency.
Looking at this scenario, it is feasible to think that Correa will not achieve his goal of matching Lindor, but he may be above Seager’s pact, with a 10-season agreement and more than 300 million dollars.