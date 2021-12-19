What is the true market value of Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa did not rush to sign before the MLB lockout. The Puerto Rican is clear about his economic goals and aspirations and does not seem to be willing to give in.

Correa, who has played his 7 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Houston Astros, rejected two offers from this organization, one from the Detroit Tigers and another on the table from the New York Yankees.

The Spotrac portal estimates that the Puerto Rican is in a position to negotiate a pact for 10 seasons and 266 million dollars, but the truth is that the shortstop wants much more.

Press reports indicate that he wants a contract similar to the one signed by his compatriot Francisco Lindor with the New York Mets, for 10 years and 341 million. But is Correa worth that much?

