WhatsApp | How to schedule a message for Christmas | 2021 | Applications | Smartphone | Christmas | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

December 25 is approaching and many are in the final preparations for Christmas dinner or preparing the last present they are missing. But so that you are not aware that 00 hours have arrived, there is an easy-to-use tool for you to schedule your message of Christmas in WhatsApp .

It is for that reason that today we will explain to you in detail what are all the steps you must follow to be able to successfully program a message from WhatsApp And that this is sent at Christmas at the time you want. To do this, you must support a third-party app and here we give you all the steps.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A WHATSAPP MESSAGE FOR CHRISTMAS

The first thing will be to enter Google Play.

There look for the application called Wasavi .

. Once you have it, give it the permissions to access your contact list.

When it does, just hit the “+” symbol.

There you will be asked to whom you want to send the WhatsApp message.

In this way you can schedule a WhatsApp message using the Wasavi app. (Photo: MAG)

After selecting the contact, set the time and date you want that message to be sent automatically.

Now you just have to write the WhatsApp message for Christmas.

It can be a phrase or whatever you want, you can even add images or videos to make it look more interactive.

Now just click on “send” and activate the function for Wasabi to notify you minutes before it is sent.

You can even modify the scheduled WhatsApp message as long as it hasn’t been sent yet.

And with that you will have programmed the WhatsApp message in Wasavi without problems.

It should be noted that this function is only present on Android terminals.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com.