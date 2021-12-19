Why would Ariadne Díaz never work with Marcus Ornellas

For six years, Díaz has been dating the Brazilian, but confessed that he would not like to work with him (Photo: Instagram / @ ariadne_diaz)

Ariadne Diaz She established herself as one of the current favorite actresses, however, for the moment she is taking a break from melodramas to be able to dedicate herself to her family, which she established with Marcus ornellas, who is also one of the most recognized artists, but with whom the protagonist of soap operas would never work.

Marcus Ornellas and Ariadne Díaz began their courtship in 2015, when the two were already considered great soap opera actors. At the time, they formed a family with the birth of their son, being one of the favorite couples of the public.

Although both know of his popularity as a couple, Díaz confessed that he would not work with Marcus in any production.

During a live broadcast for the Tlnovelas, the protagonist of Full of love She talked about what her personal life is like and what decisions led her to no longer accept working on soap operas, but on some other projects such as series.

Thanks to the good relationship they have, Ariadne thinks that it would not be a good idea to work with Marcus (Photo: Instagram / @ ariadne_diaz)

In this context, a fan asked him if he would be willing to work on a soap opera with Ornellas, to which she was sincere and answered with a resounding “no”, which accompanied with an extensive explanation of why they have decided not to take their relationship to the small screen.

“There are so many hours, it is so much work, that I believe that it would affect our relationship“Commented the protagonist of The double life of Estela Carrillo. He added that it is something that he has already discussed with Marcus and he has the same opinion.

And it is that in the same transmission, she shared that throughout her career she has verified that soap operas need many hours of work, something that she does not worry about being her job, but that she has put aside now that she has a family.

Since months ago, the actress revealed that she wanted a second child with the famous Brazilian (Photo: Instagram @ ariadne_diaz)

“At the end of the day it would be like coming home and having nothing new to talk about. I love that he does a project and comes and tells me and I also have my own things to tell him. I respect a lot, because each one, but it seems to me that it would not be so good for our relationship, as I do believe that each one would have to have their space, “he continued.

She also shared that she currently wants to enlarge the family with another child, so she is “Convincing” her boyfriend to become parents again.

On other occasions, Ariadne herself has spoken of her wishes to become a mother for the second time, something in which she has not yet been able to reach an agreement with her boyfriend. In a meeting with the press during the premiere of If they let us, a telenovela in which Marcus is the protagonist, the actress revealed that she is planning to have a daughter.

During the broadcast, Ariadne’s fans let her know how much they would like to see her again in soap operas (Photo: Instagram @ariadne_diaz)

“I would like her to be a girl, to be able to experience that other part, but of course Diego (her son) tells me every day that wants a brotherLet him be a man ”, he confessed.

He also revealed that they have not reached the altar because different situations have crossed their purposes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the actor, he would like to be able to reach the altar with his girlfriend, however, his family is in Brazil, something that complicates their plans.

Since Ornellas is away from his relatives, he commented that he would not like to marry without them present. Due to the fact that they have not bonded in a legal or religious way, on many occasions there have been rumors that they have already ended their relationship, something that they have always had to deny.

