With the arrest of Trauwitz, there are 24 former Pemex officials detained

The general Eduardo Leon Trauwitz, former deputy director of Strategic Safeguarding of Pemex, was arrested this Friday in Canada, upon completing an arrest warrant for extradition purposes against him, for the crimes of illegal theft of hydrocarbons and organized crime.

So far, the General Prosecutor of the Republic, initiated criminal proceedings against 24 former officials of Pemex, of the 63 complaints it received from the state production company and four sentences have been handed down.

According to the Canadian Department of Justice, León Trauwitz, a former bodyguard from Enrique Peña Nieto, was captured in the province of British Columbia, and will be presented before a judge of the Supreme Court of that city.

According to research by the General Prosecutor of the Republic, the former official, as responsible for the strategic security of Petróleos Mexicanos, created a criminal organization to illegally subtract hydrocarbon from the pipelines of the state production company.

Between 2014 and 2018, during the six-year Peña grandson, the general covered up various clandestine intakes of Pemex pipelines, a period in which the commission of this crime was triggered.

In the judicial investigation file, it is mentioned that Trauwitz and other former officials that he named stole hydrocarbons in Puebla, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tlaxcala and Mexico City, mainly from two pipelines: Minatitlán-México and Madero-Cadereyta.

The general’s subordinates did not report the findings of the clandestine intakes detected by the physical security agents of Pemex, in order not to present the corresponding complaints, and to repair the pipelines through authorized procedures.

In May 2019, the General Prosecutor of the Republic He obtained from a federal criminal judge an arrest warrant against Eduardo León Trauwitz, who by then had already fled the country.

Therefore, the Interpol red notice was issued and the government of Canada was asked to arrest him.

White-necked Huachicoleo

A report from the Transparency Unit of the General Prosecutor of the Republic, in power of MILLENNIUMrevealed that 24 former government officials Mexican oil they have been criminally prosecuted in this six-year term, after being accused of belonging to huachicoleo groups.

The document noted that the Federal Public Ministry, received 63 complaints against former public servants of the state production company, for this crime. In addition, four sentences have been handed down.

The defendants include General Socrates Herrera Pegueros, former physical security manager of Pemex, Emilio Cosgaya Rodríguez, former manager of strategic safeguard technical management, and Oziel Aldana Portugal, former department head of the administration of material goods, security forces and Pemex surveillance.

Also Ramón Márquez Ledezma, assigned to the physical security department in Cadereyta.

ledz