Without a bra and transparent blouse, Alicia Machado causes a furor in the networks

Alicia machado she is in one of her best stages and she knows it very well. After winning $ 200 thousand dollars in “La Casa de Los Famosos” due to 40 million votes in favor by her fans and losing more than 11 kilos, the Venezuelan is shown on social networks very proud of her triumph and for the spectacular figure that looks now.

Since she left the reality show, the actress constantly poses with sensual outfits that show how good her curves look, reminding her followers why she won the Miss Universe in 1996.

This Saturday Machado again left Internet users with their mouths open by publishing an image where he is seen in front of the microphone with a very sensual face and wearing a transparent red and wine-colored blouse with an opening in the middle, almost exposing her breasts.

“My beautiful people arrived on Friday, today they leave today they enjoy themselves if God so It allows“, wrote.

The publication has already reached more than 18 thousand “likes” from its followers, who filled it with compliments highlighting how beautiful it is.

“How beautiful you are, that of being beautiful, sexy and a good person is not so easy that is why I like you”, “Precious, the best of all your photos, beeeellaa”, “How beautiful! So thin you look very good “, were some of the messages.

Female empowerment

The Venezuelan has become a symbol of female empowerment for some of her fans who began to admire her for her personality shown in “La Casa de Los Famosos”

Since he left the Telemundo reality show, Machado has interacted with his followers, further demonstrating his great character and for what he has always stood out in the artistic medium.

In a new Instagram post where she is sporting an elegant gold sequin ensemble, the former Miss Universe sent a powerful message.

“True female empowerment is in our actions more than our words. Knowing how to discern what we want and need in our lives is decisiveHe began writing.

The actress assured that in 2022 she comes with everything and much more self-confident. “Grateful for the love of my audience, single, with an armored and vaccinated heart. Let nothing stop us!“, He expressed.

Internet users were intrigued by the fact that she assured that she is “single” despite the fact that since she left the show she has maintained a relationship with actor Roberto Romano.