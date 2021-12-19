Xavi Hernández demands from Barça! Ask for “trade and responsibility” when they win

Night to celebrate at FC Barcelona for three new points and a stellar performance by the youngest, but also to analyze the performance of the team, to whom they do a lot of damage with very little and that, despite all the blows that he has taken in recent months, still does not know how to close the games. Barça does not ‘learn’, but they have won, which in the end ends up being the important thing.

Gavi said that the young They are not supporting the team, but the performances and results say they are. Xavi Hernández has repeated on occasion that it is a double-edged sword and that it cannot be the new normal, since it is the veterans, or players with more experiences, who have to take the lead for Barça. However, what is certain is that players like Nico, Gavi, Abde or Jutglà are a balm for the Catalans in times of crisis.

“It’s to take off your hat with Gavi, it’s a show. It’s exciting to see him play”

The Barça coach himself recognizes the value of young people, especially a Gavi who scored a great goal to break a new record at Barça. Xavi has said that his match “is spectacular. His personality is surprising when he is 17 years old. It is to take off the hat, it is a show. It is exciting to see him play. There is a fantastic generation with him, Nico, Eric, Abde, Araújo … which is the future of the club to succeed “.

Of course, Xavi is not left with the result, but for the sensations, but he acknowledges that “in the situation we are in, these are three golden points. I think today we saw a good Barça.” He also pointed out that “there are things that are surprising at a tactical level. It is costing us more than normal. But today very well, they have understood superiority, they have found the free man, they have attacked spaces at the right time … We could have thrashed “.

The culé coach explained that “we have to go back to the model, recover the positional game … We hope it will be a turning point. We have complicated the game ourselves. We have had occasions that we have not taken advantage of.They have survived because of our mistakes “, adding that “it can’t be. We have to have more job and responsibility when we win. I’m happy with these three points that mean everything.”

Message to veterans?

The game of the youngest is to leave a message of improvement to the ‘older’, who are still not decisive for Barça. However, Xavi does not consider it to be like this: “They make a difference, but I do not send a message to veterans. Busi, De Jong, Alba and Ter Stegen leave their skin in the field. I am delighted with the team. To grow you have to suffer and recover the model, which we had lost, and it is something that surprises us a lot. This generation is even better than that of Busquets, Pedri … if I have not put more from the subsidiary it is because the norm does not allow it “.

About Frenkie de Jong, who has disappeared again, he commented that “today he has contributed things, although he has not had the fluency of Gavi or Nico. He has had discomfort, but he has given us defensive work, recovery of second balls … It does a really good dark job that doesn’t look that much. And he has fatigue, he has played many minutes with Barça and with the national team, “he justified.