A star is born: this is how the son of Shakira and Gerard Piqué works in music

There is no doubt that Shakira it is synonymous with absolute success in the world of Latin music. This is because to this day his songs are among the most listened to everywhere. Thanks to this, it has a repertoire of themes that are reproduced by people of all ages. This proves that the Colombian knows how to adapt perfectly to new musical styles.

However, on this occasion, the talented Colombian is not news for her music but for some photos she shared a few hours ago in her statements on her official account. Instagram. In them you can see his eldest son Milan Piqué in the recording studio producing music with his mother. In addition to these images Shakira added a comment that says the following: “I got a new producer, he’s very strict!” (I got a new producer, he’s very strict!).

On the other hand, the singer of the song “Crazy” shared in the aforementioned social network an image of where she is seen with her partner and father of her children Gerard Piqué. Both appear disguised and about to kiss. Clearly this photograph demonstrated the great love that this popular couple have for each other.

Likewise, the beautiful coffee maker released in the middle of this year the song called “Don’t Wait Up”, which so far has more than 40 million views on Youtube. This marks that it is one of the most listened to musical themes of this second part of the year. Without a doubt, the success of the Colombian beauty seems to have no end since every time she appears on the networks, she sets a trend among her fans.

Completely changing the subject, in terms of her musical success, the talented Colombian received two awards this year at the Latin American Music Awards. They were for the song he performed with Anuel AA call “I like it”, which was voted best pop song, and also won as other best female pop artist.