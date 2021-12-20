A star is born: this is how the son of Shakira and Gerard Piqué works in music

There is no doubt that Shakira it is synonymous with absolute success in the world of Latin music. This is because to this day his songs are among the most listened to everywhere. Thanks to this, it has a repertoire of themes that are reproduced by people of all ages. This proves that the Colombian knows how to adapt perfectly to new musical styles.

However, on this occasion, the talented Colombian is not news for her music but for some photos she shared a few hours ago in her statements on her official account. Instagram. In them you can see his eldest son Milan Piqué in the recording studio producing music with his mother. In addition to these images Shakira added a comment that says the following: “I got a new producer, he’s very strict!” (I got a new producer, he’s very strict!).

