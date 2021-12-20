Adamari López hits with SENSUAL bachata to the rhythm of Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos

Admin 57 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

After the season finale of ‘This is how you dance’, Adamari Lopez continues to draw sighs from her followers on social networks and the beautiful presenter recently published a video on her Instagram account dancing a sensual bachata.

The Puerto Rican actress, who has won the hearts of the public thanks to her beautiful personality and her talent for dancing, chose the theme ‘The Best Version of Me’ of the artists Natti Natasha Y Romeo Santos, to prove once again that this rhythm is in his blood.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Alexa Dellanos visits Dubai and steals the eyes

UAE-. The beauty of Alexa dellanos know no borders and once made it clear, now …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved