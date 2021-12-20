Adamari López hits with SENSUAL bachata to the rhythm of Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos

After the season finale of ‘This is how you dance’, Adamari Lopez continues to draw sighs from her followers on social networks and the beautiful presenter recently published a video on her Instagram account dancing a sensual bachata.

The Puerto Rican actress, who has won the hearts of the public thanks to her beautiful personality and her talent for dancing, chose the theme ‘The Best Version of Me’ of the artists Natti Natasha Y Romeo Santos, to prove once again that this rhythm is in his blood.

“Every day being the best version of me….”, Was the message that the actress wrote next to the video, which undoubtedly has enchanted all her fans, since the publication has already had more than 186 thousand ‘likes’ in a just day.

This is not the first time that the beautiful presenter delights her audience with this hip movement. Let’s remember that it was this genre with which he debuted on the track of ‘A new day’, when on the first show she was crowned one of the favorites to win. There, along with his dance partner, Adamari showed off his best steps.

The ‘golden chaparrita’ also showed how much she loves bachata, when in December 2020, the actress took advantage of Christmas to dance in the company of her now ex-partner Toni Costa.

His fans do not stop praising Adamari, who at 50 has an enviable figure and that despite his recent separation from his daughter’s father, the Spanish dancer Toni Costa, maintains a good attitude and a positive energy in his social networks .

A few days ago, the star was involved in a scandal after participating as a judge in Miss Universe 2021, since rumors arose that accused her of having a rude and arrogant attitude towards the representative of Paraguay, Nadia ferreira.

Version that has already been denied by the presenter and by Ferreira, who said that he never received a lack of respect from Adamari.

