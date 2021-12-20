Adamari López shows ‘his best version’ with a sensual dance to the rhythm of bachata

Adamari López continues to surprise her more than six million followers on social networks. This time he did it with a video in which he exploits his most Caribbean side with a very sensual dance to bachata.

In her video she appears wearing a flirty pink shorts that make her shapely legs the protagonists, which she stretched using beige heels.

The Puerto Rican entertainer with a rather tropical look moved her hips with ‘The best version of me’, a song by Natti Natasha and Romeo Santos. But not only did she move as only she knows how to do, she also sang this song with so much feeling that many speculated that she could be sending a message to someone in particular.

Perhaps some people when seeing the video of Adamari López while she is dancing a bachata, might think that it is a strong message for the singer Luis Fonsi or the dancer Toni Costa, as a message of having surpassed them.

“Every day being the best version of me”, Alaïa’s mother wrote next to the post, which already has more than two million views and at least 193 thousand likes and exceeded 4 thousand comments.

Adamari López, more than an artist, has become a fighting icon for her fans and teammates. The driver has earned the affection and admiration of millions, thanks to her personal story, as we remember that she managed to survive cancer, two divorces with two men who perhaps at the time were the love of her life and all the controversies in the that have involved her in the middle.

Did you undergo cosmetic treatment?

This Sunday Adamari wanted to share her humor with her followers, and after her successful time as a judge in the most recent edition of Miss Universe, she surprised everyone by sharing a video in which she looks with a completely transformed face.

In the publication, he is seen walking down the street, while saying to the camera: “They are going to start with what you did, nothing. Sleep, drink water and use sunscreen ”.

Fortunately, it was just Instagram filters that he used to play on fan opinion for a bit. The publication received hundreds of comments in which Internet users celebrate his sense of humor and thank him for not intervening his face with cosmetic treatments.