Alexa Dellanos visits Dubai and steals the eyes

UAE-. The beauty of Alexa dellanos know no borders and once made it clear, now on his visit to the United Arab Emirates where he made a special visit to Dubai with the only slogan of being the most beautiful in the city above the tower Burj khalifa And she has succeeded because when posing with her it was more than clear who is the boss.

Alexa Dellanos shared on her account Instagram 3 photos of your visit to Dubai where she did not miss the opportunity to go out at night to capture the best of the place with the thousands of lights that make the city never sleep, especially if she is there. The images did not say as such what he did or where he went after posing next to the tower, but according to the fame of the model, perhaps a place full of a lot of atmosphere.

One of the details that could go unnoticed is the outfit with which Alexa Dellanos modeled in her session, the American decided to use a very shiny gray outfit that, thanks to the camera flash, dazzled with its brightness, that without neglecting her clothing was a 10/10 to enhance his charms, something that his fans did not miss and left him more than one message referring to it, especially many influencers women who were delighted with the result.

Alexa Dellanos from the city of Dubai | Photo: Instagram Alexa Dellanos

The visit of Alexa Dellanos to the United Arab Emirates had a great reason and that is that she was part of the public who enjoyed the last race of the season of the Formula 1, There he also shared some of the photos enjoying a yacht ride where he stole the glances with an orange swimsuit that was practically impossible not to see, in addition to the fact that his statuesque figure was much more dangerous with so many more curves than the same track.

In the same way, she had more photos already from the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi where she wore a spectacular white dress that once again only highlighted all her charms and that was the sensation, only in her 3 publications already mentioned has she had thousands and thousands of likes and comments confirming that the visit to the UAE was more than glorious for their fans.