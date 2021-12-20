All Cruz Azul players involved in the exchange with Chivas

The top management of Cruz Azul are already working on what will be the signings and departures of the club for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún and Josué Reyes were already fired from the club, while Celta de Vigo confirmed that Orbelín Pineda will arrive at the institution this market.

One of the reports that has taken the most force in recent days is related to an exchange with the Chivas de Guadalajara. Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga could arrive at the Cement Machine, on temporary loan, for one or two players of whom Juan Reynoso directs today.

In Cruz Azul they are not closed to yielding to a footballer on loan, of which they are more noisy, in exchange for another two. However, the Peruvian coach is the one who must authorize the registrations and registrations and they still have not reached an agreement. But they are on the way, and white smoke is expected this week.

What players could arrive at Cruz Azul?

For now, In addition to Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga, midfielder Fernando Beltrán and left-back Miguel Ponce also played.. The talks of the Chivas board of directors are led by the former celestial sports director Ricardo Peláez and the idea is to send one or two to the Machine.

Who could leave Cruz Azul?

As revealed by David Medrano, Roberto Alvarado is also joined by Luis Romo and Santiago Giménez as two of the cement players for whom Guadalajara has already asked. However, information from Go Blue they assure that Adrián Aldrete is another of the footballers of interest in Chivas.