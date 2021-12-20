Amanda Serrano: “I’m ready for Katie (Taylor)”

Plans for a future confrontation between Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano and Katie Taylor remain intact.

The Puerto Rican boxer beat Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez by unanimous decision during the undercard that took place at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Amanda Serrano gets the unanimous decisions victory and sets up a potential 2022 undisputed title fight with Katie Taylor 🏆 #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/iXRRVXRCOP – ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 19, 2021

The way is clear for a mega-fight by Serrano against Taylor in the spring of 2022, possibly at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Serrano set the tone from the first round and on more than one occasion put Gutiérrez in trouble with combinations of the face and body. The Spaniard survived, but in the end Serrano took the win by decision after 10 rounds.

In an impressive offensive performance, Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO) outscored Gutiérrez (14-2, 5 KO) in total hits connected at a rate of 667-129, according to CompuBox, including 209-123 in power shots. . The three judges for the fight handed out cards with total scores of 100-90, 99-91, 99-90.

Serrano, who has won titles in seven categories, is now shaping up to a match with the undisputed lightweight champion. She is after all the only other fighter who has beaten Gutierrez, just as Taylor did.

“I’m ready for Katie,” Serrano said. “I don’t think I’m as strong as Miriam, so I think I’m fine.”

Serrano elaborated on his fight against Gutiérrez, saying that his rival was a strong girl, a great rival.

“He probably weighed 160 or 165 pounds. (Me) I honestly weigh 133 or 134 pounds, but I don’t care. She is a fighter. He said he was in better shape this time than when he fought Katie Taylor because he had a year off. She was coming off a fight last month that she won. I fought against the best Miriam Gutiérrez and I beat her ”.

Now everything is shaping up to possibly the biggest fight in women’s boxing in history.

Amanda Serrano punishes the face of her rival on Saturday, who until then only had one defeat on her record, is at the hands of Katie Taylor. (Amanda Westcott / Showtime) ( Supplied )

ESPN reported that one of Serrano’s promoters, influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul, said earlier this week that there are discussions about a possible seven-figure purse for a fight against Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs).

The fight could be Madison Square Garden possibly in April 2022.

In another fight, Australian Liam Paro recovered from an early knockdown to get a split decision over Puerto Rican Yomar Alamo, who suffered the first of his career in rental boxing.