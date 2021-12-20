Artur Beterbiev challenges Canelo Álvarez after beating Marcus Browne

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez ended 2020 as the 168-pound ‘king’ after unifying all titles by defeating American Caleb PlantHowever, 2022 is already around the corner and the challenges will continue.

The Mexican plans to go up to the cruiserweight and face Ilunga Makabu or Thabiso Mchunu, who are going to face at the beginning of the year, and the winner would claim his fight against ‘Canelo’ Álvarez. However, in case of changing plans, there is someone waiting for the Jalisco.

This is Artur Beterbiev, a Russian boxer who just on Friday defeated Marcus Browne by knockout in RPund 9 to thus remain the monarch of 175 pounds, and launch the challenge to the Mexican boxer in case of deciding to gain weight.

Why does Beterbiev want to face ‘Canelo’?

Beterbiev feels admiration for the Mexican boxer and when asked at a press conference if he would like to face him next yearHe did not hesitate to assure that “it is a good challenge for me, it is number one pound for pound and it would be a very good fight.”

Despite this, the Russian knows that before facing Álvarez he has another great challenge in his career. Beterbiev wants to unify the light heavyweight titles, which would have to face Dmitry Bivol and Joe Smith Jr., who are the WBA and WBO champions respectively.

The Russian has 17 fights as a professional boxer and in all of them he has been victorious via chloroform. In the event that the fight between the Mexican and the Soviet is signed, we would surely have to wait until the end of the year or early 2023, since apparently both have other plans for the beginning of 2022.