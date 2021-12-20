Belinda shows off her engagement ring and manicure in anticipation of Christmas

Belinda and Christian Nodal are without a doubt, one of the most famous and loved couples From the middle of the show, and since their engagement last May, expectations for their wedding have been very high.

To the, the couple’s followers they haven’t stopped speculating about the expected wedding, and in a dynamic of question-answer on Belinda’s Instagram, one of his fans asked him to show off his ring.

As a reply, the singer of “Bella Traición” shared a photograph of his hand sporting his huge and sparkling engagement ring, as well as showing his Christmas manicure with drawings alluding to the holiday celebration.

Belinda’s engagement ring.

Belinda interacts with her fans on Instagram

Among all the questions that her fans made BelindaThey also asked her to show her Christmas tree again, to which the singer commented: “This is what my little tree looks like by day, but in my house we always put two, I’m going to show you my favorite !! “, showing in a second story, its pink tree.

Belinda responds to her fans.

In addition, they also asked him about the latest gifts and donations that he has done and shown on his social networks, to which he pointed out: “We take them to foundations, hospitals and shelters, I am very happy to be able to bring joy to more people on these dates that are so important “, proving to have a great heart.