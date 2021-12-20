Cali ties with Tolima in the first leg of the final: result and chronicle – Colombian Soccer – Sports

What a headache is it Tolima Sports. It is that team that bothers, that torments, that does not give a meter, that does not lower its arms even to rest, that runs before starting to play and seems to keep running after finishing. That stormy and tireless Tolima did his thing again: he tied for Cali in the first leg of the final, 1-1, in Palmaseca, and he did it because he is not intimidated, because he does not distinguish home, because he is not scared. Because he plays to get the result. And he did, and raises a hand to the sky to see if it begins to grasp the star. The return is missing, on Wednesday in Ibagué.

(You may be interested: Tremendous clash of heads: dangerous blow between Tolima players)

Cali wanted to make his home feel, for Tolima to suffer, to suffer from the heat of that hobby, to be intimidated by the green smoke that painted the air and by the papers that fell like rain or thunder throughout the game. And the players from Cali showed their chests from being so backed, but those from Tolima seemed immune, they went out to play as if they were doing it behind closed doors. With a courage of steel.

Cali put pressure

Cali, the local, went out to do his thing, what he knows, what he repeats from memory. He wanted to be scared. But what fear, Albornoz seemed to answer, because as soon as he received his first ball he sent it full of fire to the Caleño goal. As someone who declares intentions, as someone who says here we are the pijaos and we will fight.

Cali not only needed to win, but to gain an advantage that would give him hope. And that’s why he looked for the goal very quickly. Harold Preciado received a pass alone, as if Tolima had not found out that Preciado was the scorer, but he defined it as if it were not, strange, outside. Immediately came a free kick from Kevin Velasco that aimed at a vertical and almost hit him. Then in Cali they got excited, they believed that the party was beginning to be on their side.

(Also read: Klopp’s condition for Luis Díaz to sign for Liverpool)

But in just 15 minutes, in that storm of emotions, Cali was saved. Not from a goal, but from an expulsion. Angelo Rodriguez put an elbow in Mosquera’s face. An elbow as big as the Palmaseca stadium. The VAR made its intervention in search of justice (for that supposedly it is), but Wílmar Roldán said that no, that it was not so bad, that perhaps for yellow. And at the moment Mosquera himself was injured. Double anger for Tolima.

Harold Preciado celebrates his goal.

And the triple anger came later, because in an oversight, in a moment of lethargy, Cali showed him that yes, he was the one in command. He launched an attack from the right. A center, a failed rejection, a shot from the final line, the goalkeeper put his hand with such bad luck that the ball fell to Preciado, yes, the scorer was there again, yes, alone again, and yes, this Once the scorer was Preciado, at the minute 43, who only had to chase the ball a step back, turn and finish, with the lethal fate of the goal to open the scoring, 1-0, and celebrate his 12th goal of the championship. And Palmaseca began to move as if a hole were going to open right there, a tremor of green-and-white emotion.

Tolima reaction

In the second half Tolima managed to intimidate with a free kick from Albornoz that passed close by. Cali launched its offensive above, conquering the sky that was still painted with green smoke. In a corner kick taken by Teo there was a double shot, up and down, and the ball did not enter. It was time for Cali to liquidate, to get second, and he didn’t, because the good goalkeeper Cuesta was in front of him.

(Also read: Luis Díaz is still on: see his new goal with Porto)

And Cali paid dearly for a defensive oversight. Tolima, who never resigns, who never surrenders, threw a corner kick, a charge from Cataño to the near post and the Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez, who was wearing a swimming cap – due to a strong shock to the head – muffled the ghost ball with his head and sent it to the goal, it was 1-1 in 60 minutes. How hard is that Tolima. He proved it again. And what an archer he has. Cuesta, who is agile, who is feline, and who took three balls on goal at the end, and told Preciado over and over again that they no longer entered him.

The game is over and those Tolima players, as expected, kept running, and they won’t stop doing it in Ibagué, that’s fixed, where the star will fight on Wednesday. Cali will have to redouble efforts, run twice, dream twice. It will be another tough battle, but for now Tolima raises a hand to the sky to feel the star.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET