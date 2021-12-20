Cali vs Tolima final first leg1-1 result, summary, chronicle in Liga Betplay 2021 | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Deportes Tolima ratified its status as the best visitor of the championship, achieved a valuable 1-1 draw against Deportivo Cali this Sunday at the Palmaseca stadium, in the first game of the final of the BetPlay II-2021 League final, and this Wednesday (7:30 pm) you will have the possibility of looking for your fourth star at the Manuel Murillo Toro.

It was an intense commitment, but not lavish in goal options. Played more in the middle of the court, controlled mostly by the outsider cast in his back quartet, and with wrong decisions in the last pass. Now, the key is open and he will face one of the best performing locals against an opponent who does not save anything to go towards the rival goal.

Rafael Dudamel came out with the type formation that has given him good results since he assumed the technical direction of the club and with his 4-2-3-1 he disconnected the ‘pijao’ attack after two approaches at the beginning through Ómar Albornoz, but later the leading role was all of the Paraguayan Gustavo Ramírez, author of the equalizer and later multiplied in defensive function.

For those led by Hernán Torres, the serious concern remains if he will be able to count on the next meeting with centrals Sergio Mosquera and Ánderson Angulo, who were injured.

In a spectacular setting with nearly 30,000 spectators in the stands and the green smoke that practically made the protagonists lose sight of during the formal ceremonies, the venue began to endure the intentions of the ‘vinotinto y oro’.

Tolima stood up well in defense and gave few spaces to Harold Preciado and Teófilo Gutiérrez, while the one who fought with the central opponents was Angelo Rodríguez.

The first shot was taken by the visiting team through Ómar Albornoz, but the ball deviated from the left post just by a few centimeters.

Cali approached the 8th minute with a cross from Colorado to Vasquez, but the winger could not connect the shot.

At 12, Julián Quiñones committed a foul on Ángelo Rodríguez on the edge of the area, Kevin Velasco charged, but the ball was lost far from the right post.

Around 15, Ángelo Rodríguez elbowed Sergio Mosquera, the referee Wílmar Roldán went to see the VAR and showed the green and white striker yellow.

Guillermo De Amores dipped well before a header from Gustavo Ramírez at 20.

Sergio Mosquera was injured in tears and Ánderson Angulo replaced him at 22.

Juan David Ríos received yellow at 31.

Harold Gómez was booked for a foul on Harold Gómez at 37. Albornoz unbalanced down the left, but his center did not find a receiving partner at 39.

But Cali took the lead at 41 after Jhon Vásquez put a ball into the box from the right, Harold Gómez headed Juan Camilo Angulo and the new right-back center found Harold Preciado after the goalkeeper touched him again Cuesta and the Tumaqueño attacker converted the 1-0, unleashing the euphoria of those present in Palmaseca.

From then on, the pressure from the ‘sugarcane’ fans was the best motivator for the local players, who from then on were better accommodated on the pitch.

At the start of the second half, William Parra came in for Anderson Angulo, injured, who had also replaced Sergio Mosquera.

The rolls of paper that fell from the North tribune forced the resumption of the actions to be delayed, and once again Albornoz came to risk at the De Amores arc.

Julián Quiñones also saw the yellow for a foul on Teófilo Gutiérrez at 4 minutes.

Cali was close to the second goal at 7 with a header from Hernán Menosse that hit the crossbar and then Angelo’s shot did not enter the opponent’s goal when the Paraguayan Ramírez got in the direction of the ball.

Jhon Vásquez also received yellow for taking Daniel Cataño by the shirt when he was already surpassing him in a good half-court maneuver, at 9.

In a corner charge from Daniel Cataño to the small area, Andrés Colorado and Ángelo Rodríguez neglected Gustavo Ramírez’s mark and the Paraguayan turned his head to beat De Amores at 14 minutes, increasing his harvest to 4 goals in three consecutive games.

At minute 22, left-back Darwin Andrade came in for Jhon Vásquez to bring Kevin Velasco up to the half.

After the goal of equality, the one who assumed control of the ball and the game was Tolima, led by the hand of Cataño and the impetus of the Paraguayan Ramírez put the Verdiblanca behind in trouble. Ramírez, despite a strong blow to the left eyebrow, was the one who always worried about the visit, both at ground level and in the air game.

However, at 27 he fouled Teófilo and saw the yellow card. Ramírez was lavish and was one more defense to prevent Cali from defeating Cuesta’s fence.

Tolima sought to maintain the result and Hernán Torres included Andrey Estupiñán for Luis Miranda at 28.

In that period of improvement for Tolima, in Cali ‘Teo’, Ángelo or Preciado did not appear, which filled the ‘sugar’ fans with anxiety, whose minds returned the memories of the recent eliminations in front of the cast of the ‘Musical Capital ‘ from Colombia.

Andrade hit a ball hard with Estupiñán and received the yellow at 33. Venezuelan Johandry Orozco replaced Daniel Cataño at 35.

Preciado had the opportunity to score the second entering the area, but Cuesta saved in great form to send the ball to the corner kick in the 41st minute.

Juan Esteban Franco entered for Juan Camilo Angulo at 44. Preciado generated a half scissors and Cuesta stopped the ball again in a beautiful stretch.

In the second leg, Cali will return the visit to Tolima on Wednesday, December 22 (7:30 pm). It will be the tenth green-and-white star or the fourth of the ‘vinotinto y oro’.

Marco Antonio Garcés

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On twitter: @marquitosgarces